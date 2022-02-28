15 things Miami people brag about in March

Because we can.

Daylight Saving Time may have screwed with our sleep this month but, unlike the rest of the country that's still worried about snow and other seasonal inconveniences, Miamians couldn't be happier it's March. In fact, the city's perfect weather and jam-packed social calendar are making us downright arrogant about living here. Can you blame us? Excuse us for a moment while we take a minute to brag about how frickin' awesome it is to live in Miami in March.

1. Blizzard? We're in a bikini working from the pool today.

2. We either attended one or live in close proximity to a university that's killing it at March Madness.

3. We're excited about taking a ski vacation. We can't go to the beach every weekend, can we?

4. We can hop in our cars, drive to the beach and pretend we're on spring break every single weekend. Better yet, we're walking to the beach right now.

5. We scored tickets to this year's nearly sold-out Ultra Music Festival.

6. We can get a jumpstart on wearing all of spring's cute lewks.

7. It's March, which means we're already sporting a natural tan.

8. This month, catch us celebrity spotting and drinking champagne at the Miami Open.

9. We've got warm days and cool nights—think Los Angeles weather without severe drops in temperature.

10. Flights to Miami are crazy expensive but flying from Miami is incredibly cheap. New York for $150 roundtrip? We'll take it.

11. March in Miami is what July in New York and April in Los Angeles is to concert season. Bring on the shows!

12. We can celebrate St. Patrick's Day outdoors, by the pool and pretty much anywhere we damn well want.

13. March is packed with street festivals and outdoor events.

14. We can drink outdoors.

15. We don't need to stock our pantries with nonperishables in case there's a blizzard, leaving more room for wine, of course.