All the fun ways to celebrate Pride Month in Miami

Miami is one lucky queer city. We get our big citywide Pride celebration in April, with the annual Miami Beach Pride Parade and surrounding events and then we get a second opportunity to let our rainbow flags fly in June when the whole country comes together to honor our LGBTQ+ communities. There’s a lot going on this month, from the return of Wynwood Pride to epic drag brunches in Miami to diva-led bingo parties and drinks specials all in honor of Pride. With so many celebrations to get to, we’ll just jump right in.

Forget the lame, deadpan number callers you’ve experienced at other game nights because we’ve got fierce divas taking over bingo night at Time Out Market Miami. The city’s most in-demand ladies keep you entertained with a speedy two-hour round, featuring extended happy hour pricing on cocktails for players and a few $25 Time Out Market cards up for grabs. Games are free to join and groups of all ages and sizes are welcome to try their luck at filling up a card.

Brunch with Miami’s fiercest queens

There are so many incredible drag brunches to choose from in Miami, especially this month when several level up with themed Pride events. Check them out at R House every Saturday and Sunday (11:30am, 2:30pm) and at Union Kitchen & Bar in Wilton Manors, following the city’s epic Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival on June 19.

Cheers to all things queer!

One of the many ways Miami is getting behind the LGBTQ+ community is by serving up cocktails for a cause, with proceeds going toward designated organizations in and around South Florida, including: Love is Love at Toro Toro (benefitting the YES Institute); the very Instagrmmable PRIDE cocktail at Miami Beach EDITION; the Mariquitas and Pink & Bubbly at 80s 305 Bar at Café La Trova (benefitting Pridelines); the passion fruit sangria at Pubbelly Sushi (a portion of proceeds go to SAVE) and the 1 Love at 1 Hotel South Beach (25-percent of proceeds will be donated to Miami Beach Pride).

Photograph: Courtesy Miami Beach EDITION Miami Beach EDITION

Wynwood's annual Pride celebration returns this June as the rest of the country's Pride festivities get underway. The two-day alfresco festival, which benefits Equality Florida, rages in the heart of the arts district, where you can expect a weekend of concerts, drag performances, dance parties, local food vendors, an artisan market and Miss Toto's Funhouse reprisal. On Sunday, the festival moves to the streets for a neighborhood takeover, comprising free events, surprise appearances and art installations sprinkled throughout the colorful district.

A lovers’ staycation

This month is all about celebrating love in all forms, and the Mondrian South Beach wants to help. Mention the Pride month special when booking and get 20-percent off the best available rate plus two complimentary glasses of Whispering Angel rosé. There’s also a couples’ massage available should you want to splurge on your weekend away.

BCC celebrates all things Pride with a monthlong calendar of classes (think cakes and cocktails), fitness workshops (like yoga and HIIT) and family-friendly events (stretching and kid yoga) because LGBTQ+ allies come in all shapes, sizes and ages. Stop in every weekend for a Chambord cocktails-making class led by the queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race–one of the highlights of the annual Pride activations.

The Coconut Grove outdoor shopping plaza puts on a Pride celebration for the whole community. Expect DJ tunes, performances by local queens Angie Ovahness and Ketta Mina, a pop-up bar by Tito’s vodka and a rainbow-themed makeover of the property’s signature panther by Miami artist Julija Kempf. It all goes down on June 11 from 5pm to 9pm.