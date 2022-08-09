Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab team up on an unlikely, very exciting restaurant collab this fall

Bad Bunny and David Grutman, Grove Bay Hospitality and Jeremy Ford, The Blakery and Time Out Market—lately Miami’s hospitality scene is all about the collab. Some make more sense than most while others will leave you at once puzzled and excited about what’s to come. The former sums up our feelings about the latest partnership news to hit the scene: coming this fall to Arlo Wynwood—the neighborhood’s first hotel—is a yet-to-be-named restaurant helmed by Brad Kilgore and the Bar Lab team, made up of Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi. The three are set to develop and operate the nine-story property’s signature restaurant, with Bar Lab overseeing Arlo’s third-floor cocktail lounge and the rooftop bar/eatery.

“By partnering with James Beard [Award] finalist chef Bradley Kilgore to helm the hotel’s culinary program, and Bar Lab to develop the concepts for each of the hotel’s food and beverage outlets, we are bringing together two of the most celebrated names in the industry,” says Oleg Pavlov, founder and CEO of Quadrum Global and founder of Arlo Hotels.

Pavlov nailed it by appointing Kilgore, Orta and Zvi in his endeavor to represent Miami's It-factor with all that Arlo offers its guests. A Food & Wine “Best New Chefs in America” alum and finalist for the James Beard Award for “Best Chef: South,” Kilgore’s talents are well-known in these parts. The former Alter chef (the only chef to receive a four-star review from the Miami Herald) now runs Verge at members-only The Concours Club.

Bar Lab singlehandedly changed drinking in Miami with a series of firsts, including the city’s first craft cocktail bar, Broken Shaker, and its first natural wine bar, Margot. The duo is also behind hip taco spot Hoja Taqueria.

Arlo Wynwood is slated to open this fall at 2217 NW Miami Court. Be sure to follow the guys on Instagram—@barlabcocktails and @brad_kilgore—and the property—@arlohotels—for all the latest updates.