Copa América in Miami: schedule and how to watch the 2024 finals this year

The Copa América final is coming to Miami July 14th—and you can feel it. The city is buzzing with soccer fever as locals wave their flags in hopes of seeing their favorite teams kiss the trophy. Whether you’re a fútbol aficionado or just here for Shakira’s recently announced halftime show, here’s everything you need to know about catching all the action.

When is the Copa América 2024 final?

The Copa América 2024 final takes place this Sunday, July 20 at 8pm Eastern.

Who is performing at the Copa América Half-Time Show?

Grammy-winning artist Shakira is set to headline the Copa's first-ever half-time show.

Where is Copa América 2024 being played?

The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 is currently taking place in the United States, with the ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf competing for the prize. Starting June 20, some of the sport’s most talented athletes have competed in 28 matches across 10 states. Now, just two matches are left before the July 14 final, which takes place at Hard Rock Stadium.

But you don’t have to make the trek to the stadium to see it live. From Coconut Grove to Downtown and Little Havana, there are watch parties basically all over Miami. Pay your favorite bars and restaurants a visit for happy hour specials and game day offerings. We’ve scoped out great deals at Tacology, JohnMartin’s and American Social Bar & Kitchen, among others. Check out all our picks below.

Best places to watch Copa América 2024

1. FanZone Albiceleste AFA: The House of Fútbol Pop-Up at Bayside Marketplace

If you’re a die-hard Argentina fan, you’ve found your soccer heaven: Expect free watch parties daily, plus a museum full of interactive exhibits tracing the country's illustrious soccer history with not one, but three World Cups. Daily from 2pm; $25, $15 for kids

2. Arkadia Day Club at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Soccer with a view: Watch your favorite sport at the poolside of Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Sprawl out on a cabana or daybed while taking advantage of match day drink and food specials. General admission tickets ($25) include a complimentary beer. July 14, 7pm

Photograph: Courtesy The Goodtime Hotel

Kick back in the pink-hued library at Strawberry Moon for an Instragram-worthy watch party for the Copa finale. Arrive early to catch the Euro Cup final match at 3pm before the Copa kick-off at 8pm. Free

4. PIER 5

A night of soccer with bayside breezes and Miami’s skyline as your backdrop: PIER 5 turns every match into a magical evening on the waterfront. Expect drink and food specials, stunning views and live entertainment during all of the free watch parties at Bayside Marketplace.

Photograph: Courtesy Bayshore Club

For even more scenic views and drink specials including $5 La Rubia beers and $12 Tom Collins and The Landing cocktails, cheer on your team at Bayshore Club on the waterfront in Coconut Grove. Free

Arrive in your team's kit and leave with free merch at Shoma Bazaar, the Doral food hall streaming every game this Copa. Brand ambassadors from Tito’s, La Rubia, Corona, RedBull and more will activate the venue with plenty of giveaways during game days. Plus, score $12 Tito’s drinks to keep your spirits high. Through July 14; free

Not only is Graziano’s a Miami staple for Argentinian food, but customers can also expect Copa América merch and Messi-themed food and drink with their specialty Milamessi (only available during the MLS season) and their GOAT Beer, both inspired by the star player.

Photograph: Courtesy One K

8. One K Miami

One K in Brickell joins in on the excitement of Copa América with a special game day menu and happy hour favorites, including $25 beer buckets and apps starting at $10. After watching the match outside, head upstairs to unwind at the hidden speakeasy with exclusive food and beverage specials. Free

Home to one of our favorite burgers in Miami, Le Chick is hosting a Copa América watch party with the match playing across its numerous HD surround-sound, large-screen TVs in the outdoor bar and lounge. Specials include $7 shots, $25 beer buckets and 12 wings and two draft beers for $32, among others. Free



Slam authentic tacos and margs in the heart of Calle Ocho at the Taquerias El Mexicano watch party during the final Copa América match. At halftime, sneak upstairs to Los Altos for some mezcal while Shakira’s on the big screen. Free

Photograph: Swarm/Rodrigo Gaya Villar

11. Tamias Fan Zone at Wynwood Marketplace

TAMIAS and CONMEBOL have teamed up with SWARM and to present the official Copa America USA 2024 Fan Zone at Wynwood Marketplace. The free event transforms Wynwood into the ultimate destination for Copa America fans. Every game to be screened on TVs throughout the venue, recreating a stadium atmosphere. Fans can also expect sponsored activations, games, giveaways, live performances and special guest appearances. Your RSVP also includes a free beer.

How to watch for free

Aside from the multiple free watch parties around Miami, fans can tune into the final matchup from home by signing up for free trials offered by DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV. If you've already used up those free trials, Sling offers a first-month discount to new users.

Where Copa América is being streamed

Prefer to scream “GOL'' from the comfort of your couch? Fox and Fox Sports 1 will be streaming all the tournament matches. To watch with Spanish commentary, tune into TUDN, Univision or UniMás. For those without cable, stream via Fubo USA or Sling TV.