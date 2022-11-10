Wine, both natural and not, is best enjoyed with friends and food. At Vinya you’ll find all three. This wine shop and restaurant has made its way from Key Biscayne to Coral Gables and even touts an outpost at Time Out Miami Market. Grab a bottle from the market and enjoy it with dinner for a small corkage fee or let the staff help you find what you like with their extensive by-the-glass offerings. They’re friendly and knowledgeable and can make a connoisseur out of anyone who will lend an ear or glass. Vinya hosts tons of events throughout the month and every week, they offer a discounted wine from their vault, so be sure to sign up for their emails (or join the VDC wine club) to never miss a pour.