Vinya Table
Photograph: Michael PisarriVinya Table

A complete guide to all the best restaurants in Coral Gables

The best Coral Gables restaurants include charming cafés, power lunch spots, happy hour hangouts and modern fine dining.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Contributor
Time Out editors
We call Coral Gables “The City Beautiful,” but we could easily call it “The City Delicious.” You can enjoy croissants at Jazz Age-era cafes, close deals at a business power lunch, gather for happy hour at an independent bookshop or get cozy and catered to at a James Beard-nominated restaurant—all within minutes of each other. Here are the best restaurants to enjoy in Coral Gables right now, from neighborhood stalwarts to fresh new concepts.

Best Coral Gables restaurants

Zitz Sum
Photograph: Fuji Film Girl

1. Zitz Sum

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • Coral Gables

Zitz Sum is so good, the New York Times just named it one of 2022’s top 50 restaurants. And this is just one of its many recognitions. What started as a pandemic project has now earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a James Beard nomination and tons of local mentions. It’s a beautiful marriage of global flavors including Japanese, Italian, Colombian, American and whatever Chef Pablo Zitzmann can conjure that week. It’s an unconventional approach to dim sum you haven’t tried before, so make a reservation and enjoy the ride. 

Read more
Book online
Frenchie’s Diner
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Lisa V.

2. Frenchie’s Diner

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

Run by a cheerful husband-and-wife duo— he serves while she cooks— this tiny French bistro features a simple chalkboard menu with a healthy mix of daily specials and approachable classics like moules frites, steak tartare and french onion soup. Because it’s so small, it’s ideal for a romantic evening, and if you find yourself waiting because you didn’t make a reservation, a complimentary glass of bubbly will be waiting for you.

Read more
Tinta y Café
Photograph: Courtesy Tinta y Café

3. Tinta y Café

  • Restaurants
  • Coffee shops
  • Little Gables

Consider Tinta y Café Miami’s counter-culture Cuban coffee house (say that five times fast). Come for the cafecito, artisanal pastelitos and gourmet Cuban sandwiches and stay for a while, not because you're taking Zoom calls between bites (laptops are strictly banned), but because you’re having deep philosophical debates on things like whether or not free will exists. This is a go-to café for leisurely mornings and afternoons, so pull a book from Tinta’s bookshelf and enjoy an intellectually indulgent afternoon.

Read more

4. Caffe Abracci

This is one of those old-school Gables restaurants where everyone inside seems to be a regular. Though owner Nino Perreti passed away this year, you can still feel his welcoming spirit within Caffe Abracci’s dimly lit walls, and his cookbook captures not just recipes, but a bygone era of Miami’s glamorous past. And it's not just customers who love this place. Caffe Abbracci has 16 employees who have been with the restaurant since it first opened in 1989. 318 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables

Ichimi Ramen
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Ichimi

5. Ichimi Ramen

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

This Coral Gables ramen shop churns out fresh noodles daily from a sinister-looking metal machine guests can see from the dining room. The finished product is used in three iterations of ramen, including a Miami-appropriate cold version mixed with veggies. But Ichimi isn't just for ramen lovers. Izakaya favorites such as fried pig ears and pillow bao buns will keep your belly full too. Lines are particularly long on weekends, so plan ahead.

Read more
Order delivery
Mamey
Photograph: Courtesy Mamey/Ruben Pictures

6. Mamey

  • Restaurants
  • Caribbean
  • Coral Gables

Like Zitz Sum, Mamey was also named one of the New York Times' top 50 restaurants this year. Here, Chef Nivan Patel shows us the extent to which his creativity stretches. As he did with Ghee and Indian food, he demonstrates how playful, fresh and elevated Caribbean cuisine can be. Since opening, it’s become a vibrant thread within the neighborhood’s culinary fabric thanks to its lively, inviting atmosphere, whether in the main dining room or rooftop. Drop by for the daily happy hour, weekend brunch or dinner.

Read more
Fiola
Photograph: Courtesy Fiola

7. Fiola

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Coral Gables

With an impeccable menu of Italian cuisine, fine wine and cocktails, this Michelin-starred Italian restaurant is just as popular in the Gables as it is with the celebrity set on Capitol Hill.  It’s the kind of place you’d book for an anniversary, birthday or any kind of special occasion, though there are some specials throughout the week that will entice you to become a regular. During the work week, there’s a $35 three-course pre-fixe lunch menu and aperitivo happy hour from 4 to 7pm, and on Sundays, there’s a bottomless champagne brunch.

Read more
Book online

8. Cebada Rooftop

A rooftop bar in the gables? It was about damn time! Cebada is a great spot for casual first dates and medium sized groups. It touts an approachable and ample menu of shareable dishes to satisfy both picky and adventurous eaters, and even gives you the option of supersizing your draft drink to accommodate the entire table. 124 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

Bulla Gastrobar
Photograph: Courtesy Bulla Gastrobar/Noah Fecks

9. Bulla Gastrobar

  • Restaurants
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4

If you want to really feel like you’re in Eth-paña, come to Bulla during daily happy hour. The crowd spills out into the sidewalk for half-priced wines, $7 cocktails and crowd-pleasing tapas. Speaking of spilling, the convivial atmosphere from the Gables location has spilled all the way to North Carolina, as Bulla now has nine locations including a rooftop lounge in Tampa. It’s a popular spot among locals to gather with family and friends of all ages. 

Read more
Book online
Luca Osteria
Photograph: Courtesy Luca Osteria

10. Luca Osteria

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Coral Gables

Luca Osteria is Chef Giorgio Rapiocavoli’s beautiful expression of classic, albeit slightly reimagined, Italian cuisine. The trappings of a dimly lit traditional Italian restaurant have been eschewed for a bright, white and modern atmosphere that’s both spacious and cozy, perfect for a date night where classic Italian spritzes and cocktails can flow. It’s been said that Luca whips out one of the best dishes in town, the patate fritte, though the same can be said about every homemade pasta dish, whether it's the bucatini made with 600-day-cured prosciutto or the rich short rib bolognese, seasoned with nutmeg and 24-month-aged parmigiano.

Read more
Book online
Threefold Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Laura S.

11. Threefold Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

Melbourne transplants Teresa and Nick Sharp’s attempt to bring true Aussie eats to Miami is everyone’s gain. You might even say they introduced us to the smashed avo toast. This is a go-to brunch and lunch joint for Gable-ites looking for fresh, local fare. Plus, it’s one of the most kid-friendly places in town;  little ones can play games or read a book in a dedicated nook while you sip coffee and relax.

Read more
Order online

12. Café Demetrio

Café Demetrio has all the charms of a Viennese coffee house in the heart of Coral Gables. It’s the kind of place where you post up for hours reading a book or the paper (do people still read the paper?) as you enjoy decadent caffeinated offerings like a dark cacao latte or espresso con panna. It’s also a great spot for a casual breakfast or lunch, with a bountiful menu of gourmet sandwiches and classic brunch offerings. 

Christy’s Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Christy's Restaurant

14. Christy’s Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Coral Gables

The Gables may as well be the steakhouse capital of Miami. Chains like Ruth Chris, Morton’s and Texas de Brazil are all within walking distance of each other, but none has the charm and old-schoolness of Christy’s. Opened in 1978, this crimson-hued dining room is as classic as steakhouse experiences get. You’re sipping an old-fashioned or a martini, following it up with Christy’s famous caesar salad, massacring a filet mignon and capping it all off with a billowing baked Alaska. And when you get home, because there’s no salvation after this, you’re popping on Scarface and settling into a nice food coma. 

Read more
Book online
Bocas House
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Emily H.

15. Bocas House

  • Restaurants
  • Latin American
  • Sweetwater
  • price 2 of 4

You’ve seen their mammoth milkshakes on Instagram stuffed with brownies, sprinkles and chocolates so tough you need to break open with wooden mallets. And really, you can’t go to Bocas House without ordering one and expecting a food coma to follow. Couples, large groups and people with big appetites all find something to love about this Latin American restaurant. Dishes are indulgent and portions are generous; the lomo saltado and “award-winning macaroni and cheese” with bits of bacon and shredded beef could feed a small army.  

Read more
Book online
Lion & The Rambler
Photograph: Courtesy Lion & The Rambler

16. Lion & The Rambler

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Little Gables

Tasting experiences don’t have to be cold. They can be inviting, fun and family-friendly, too. At Lion & The Rambler, the focus is on California cuisine. That means fresh, seasonal and, while creatively made, simple and familiar to enjoy. Chef and owner Michael Bolen changes the menu frequently based on what's been caught, sourced or picked that morning. Opt for the six-course tasting menu. At $85 it’s deliciously reasonable, so splurge on a bottle of fine wine.

Read more
Book online
GreenLife Organic Bistro
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/GreenLife Organic Bistro

17. GreenLife Organic Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • Organic
  • Coral Gables

Salads, bowls, wraps, sandwiches. Lunch rules at this Coral Gables café, though the acaí bowl is the best in Miami. Period. Dishes are healthy and plentiful, especially the hearty protein bowls you customize with your favorite ingredients. Keep an eye on the chalkboard menu for the soup of the day—always vegan and invariably delicious.

Read more
Caja Caliente
Photograph: Courtesy Caja Caliente

18. Caja Caliente

  • Restaurants
  • Cuban
  • Little Gables

Miami cried when Caja Caliente shuttered its food truck, but we all know good things never truly die. Chef Mika Leon brought her Cuban tacos, nachos, burritos and talents to Coral Gables, this time in a brick-and-mortar spot with even more for your tastebuds to explore. You’ve got the tamal Cubanao, topped with crispy lechon and housemade aioli. You’ve got healthy vaca frita bowls. And name another trendy Miami restaurant that serves a Cuban volador, a sealed disc-like sandwich filled with ingredients like croquetas or ropa vieja?

Read more
Order online
MKT Kitchen
Photograph: Coutesy MKT Kitchen

19. MKT Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Coral Gables

You want tapas. You also want izakaya. At MKT Kitchen, you can have both! During the day, MKT Kitchen is a great place for a fresh breakfast or lunch, either in-house or on the go. After hours, QP Izakaya takes over, a Spanish and Japanese concept with dishes like uni risotto and shishito burrata. And because MKT Kitchen is also a market, you can find fine wines, artisanal products and premium meats to cook at home. It’s also one of the best restaurants in Miami for delicious and sustainably-sourced stone crabs, so drop by to crack some open. 

Read more
Order delivery

20. Caffe Vialetto

  • Restaurants
  • Latin American
  • Coral Gables

There hasn’t been an empty seat at Caffe Vialetto since it opened in 1999. This is a go-to for couples, families and C-suite power players as the food is consistently delicious and the environment makes you feel welcome and at home. They’re coming here for creamy pasta and risotto dishes, though Caffe Vialetto expands the borders of its menu with dishes like raspberry duck medallions and salmon sashimi medallions.

Read more
Book online
Café at Books & Books
Photograph: Courtesy Books & Books

21. Café at Books & Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • Coral Gables

Some people like a side of chips with their sandwich, others like a side of literature. The Café at Books & Books boasts a beautiful courtyard where you can flip pages as you toss back a glass of malbec, dig into a fresh salad, or slurp down the soup of the day. This is not a place for power lunching, but for leisurely grazing. Check the schedule to see what they’ve got going on at night.

Read more
Vinya Table
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

22. Vinya Table

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coral Gables

Wine, both natural and not, is best enjoyed with friends and food. At Vinya you’ll find all three. This wine shop and restaurant has made its way from Key Biscayne to Coral Gables and even touts an outpost at Time Out Miami Market. Grab a bottle from the market and enjoy it with dinner for a small corkage fee or let the staff help you find what you like with their extensive by-the-glass offerings. They’re friendly and knowledgeable and can make a connoisseur out of anyone who will lend an ear or glass. Vinya hosts tons of events throughout the month and every week, they offer a discounted wine from their vault, so be sure to sign up for their emails (or join the VDC wine club) to never miss a pour.

Read more
Book online
23. Graziano's Coral Gables

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Coral Gables

If you’re a meat-eating local, then you know Graziano’s. The restaurant group now touts 12 locations, but they got their start in America on Coral Way. That makes both Coral Gables locations special, whether you’re picking up wine and meat at the market or you want the full Graziano’s parrilla experience at their restaurant on Galliano Street. You can’t go wrong with any of their grass-fed selections, especially when paired with a full-bodied red.

Read more
Book online
The best places to eat in Miami—period.

