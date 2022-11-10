Zitz Sum is so good, the New York Times just named it one of 2022’s top 50 restaurants. And this is just one of its many recognitions. What started as a pandemic project has now earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a James Beard nomination and tons of local mentions. It’s a beautiful marriage of global flavors including Japanese, Italian, Colombian, American and whatever Chef Pablo Zitzmann can conjure that week. It’s an unconventional approach to dim sum you haven’t tried before, so make a reservation and enjoy the ride.
We call Coral Gables “The City Beautiful,” but we could easily call it “The City Delicious.” You can enjoy croissants at Jazz Age-era cafes, close deals at a business power lunch, gather for happy hour at an independent bookshop or get cozy and catered to at a James Beard-nominated restaurant—all within minutes of each other. Here are the best restaurants to enjoy in Coral Gables right now, from neighborhood stalwarts to fresh new concepts.