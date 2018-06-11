Here’s where you can watch the 2018 World Cup in Miami

Whether you’re playing or spectating, sports are fun. But they’re more fun when you’re watching them with friends, preferably at a Miami bar, taking swigs of your beer every time your favorite team scores a shot. Admittedly, a lot of what being a sports fan is is calming your nerves with booze. And you’re probably going to need a lot of it this month, when the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14th. All kinds of alcohol will flow across the city to help you get through the stressful ensuing weeks ahead, but these are some of our favorites. Looking for a place to commiserate with fellow fans and watch the 2018 World Cup in Miami? Here’s a shortlist to follow.

Veza Sur

The Wynwood brewery turns into Miami’s unofficial World Cup headquarters, broadcasting every single game from a giant projector on the patio. Sport your favorite team’s jersey to watch and enjoy $2 Brazilian Chopps during the match.

Edukos

Head to the Little Havana tavern to fuel on specially priced Concrete Beach Brewery Havana Lager and appetizers during lunch- and dinner-time matches. Soccer fan or not, you’ll want to go for the LiHa dumplings alone.

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

What came first: your love of soccer or your appreciation for cheap beer? Either way, the Doral brewery satisfies both with $7.50 pitchers, $.25 croquetas and shooters of Kaptain’s Kolsch whenever a team scores.

American Social Bar & Kitchen

We know to turn to the Brickell spot for all sorts of brunch-y, sport-related and outdoors boozing—discounted drinks, a rowdy atmosphere and great views are almost always guaranteed. This World Cup, AmSo keeps it festive with country-themed drinks, like $10 açaí caipirinha when Brazil plays, $10 margaritas during Mexico matches and $9 sangrias for España, among others.

Hotel Colonnade

Host your friends for an intimate watch party at the Colonnade’s game room that features two large TVs, video-game consoles, a pool table and board games (for once the match is done, of course). Catering from nearby Plomo Taco Bar is available. $50pp, finals $100pp

E11even Miami

You’ll never run into scheduling conflicts when you watch the World Cup at a club that stays open 24/7. Catch a match on E11even’s LED video wall and take advantage of happy hour specials every day till 8pm, including $150 bottles of Perrier-Jouët, Absolut vodka and others.

Tap 42

All locations of Tap 42 (Coral Gables, Midtown, Fort Lauderdale) offer members of its 42 Club one free 42 truths beer during matches. The club is open to everyone and free to join on the restaurant’s website.

Miranda Cuisine & Bar

Catch the games on one of four TVs while snacking on $10 appetizers and sipping $5 beers or $7 wines, available only during matches.

Lolo’s Surf Cantina

Even if you’re not rooting for Mexico, Lolo’s themed specials are so good you might change allegiances. Get an entire pitcher of margaritas and a guacamole appetizer for $45, a tequila flight paired with three tacos for $28 and other rival-inspired drinks, like the $7 hibiscus sangria for Spain.

Española Way

The touristy strip throws a big street party in honor of the World Cup finals on July 15th. Drink specials, chanting and cheering are surely on the agenda. Time TBD

Wynwood Marketplace

The proverbially noisy Wynwood Marketplace turns up even more during the World Cup, hosting a 21-and-over outdoor party with big screens. Weekend showings feature a DJ, food trucks and Bud Light drink specials. 2250 NW Second Ave

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.