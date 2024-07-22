How to have the most “clean girl” day in Miami, including where to eat and play

Last year, it was Hot Girl Summer. This year, it’s Brat Summer. The meme-fueled trends are fleeting, but the lifestyle behind the famed “clean girl” aesthetic is still going strong. Scroll the TikTok hashtag and you’ll find an endless stream of slicked-back buns, no-makeup makeup tutorials and chic, minimalistic capsule wardrobes. Beyond the aesthetic, though, the “clean girl” embodies an aspirational lifestyle based on a mindset of simplicity and self-care.

From matcha lattes to cold plunges, pilates studios and Hailey Bieber-inspired smoothies, Miami is chock-full of opportunities to try out the trend for yourself. It might not be for everyone, but if you’re clean-girl-curious or already a dedicated subscriber, we’ve made it a bit easier to navigate it all. In celebration of International Self Care Day (July 24), here’s how to have the most “clean girl” day in Miami.

Where to eat and drink

No Erewhon? No problem. You definitely don’t have to live in L.A. to realize your clean eating goals. Get your daily dose of green juice and turmeric shots with a sunny side of Miami’s vitamin D.

Whether you’re a health nut or diet procrastinator, you’ll find mood-boosting treats to satisfy your cravings at Carrott Express, an O.G. clean girl haven since its first location opened in South Beach over 30 years ago. From all-day breakfast to hearty salads and the creamiest power smoothies (with options to add on collagen peptides and mich more), you’ll feel like you’re cheating your diet in the best way.

Love Life cofounder Veronica Menin helped spearhead Miami’s plant-based scene and holds multiple degrees in nutrition. Love Life Cafe is her magnum opus, a sleek, minimalist and approachable counter-service spot in Wynwood where you can order your morning matcha and vegan pastry and settle in with your laptop for a while. They also have a bar serving natural wines, which pair nicely with dinner options like sushi pizza and roasted cauliflower.

This 100% plant-based and gluten-free Asian restaurant will have you doing double takes for its sushi and meat dishes that taste just like the real deal. The star of the show, though, is their famous Bang Bang Broccoli, a dish so addictive it could convert any meat lover. No matter your dietary needs, you can still enjoy your favorite foods at this authentic Asian gem.

You’ve probably seen this blue-and-white paradise on every clean girl’s Instagram feed by now. If you haven’t tried their rainbow-colored bowls, guilt-free sweets or superfood smoothies yet, what are you doing? Their mango salmon bowl will make your heart skip a beat with its perfect blend of sweet and savory to fuel your afternoon.

If you’ve ever confused a SunLife smoothie for Hailey Beiber’s famous Erewhon “Skin Glaze'' smoothie, you’re not alone. It’s more than a juice bar; it’s a community centered on nutritional healing. Stop by the Miami Beach location to grab one of their signature shakes or bowls and stock up on healthy homemade groceries while you’re at it.

Delicious bubbly, minus the hangover. Unwind and enjoy a botanical buzz with Syndicate’s impressive selection of non-alcoholic drinks: freshly squeezed juices, kratom and kava cocktails, psychoactive teas, kombuchas and signature coffees. With this diverse array of flavors, you’re bound to fall in love with at least one.

Where to shop

The minimalist, “no makeup” makeup look does require some effort, but it won’t require much more than the basics. Plus, if you’ve got some chunky gold hoops and can do a slicked-back bun, you’re already two steps ahead. Pair it all with a relaxed, neutral-toned fit, and you’ve nailed the clean girl look from head to toe. Bonus points for almond chrome nails!

Alo Yoga

Sleek and buttery soft workout clothes are every clean girl’s best friends. Stop by the Design District shop and snap up an Alo set to look polished and put together with little to no effort. You can even get away with wearing sweats and still somehow look chic.

Aritzia

From refined vests to classic knitwear, Aritzia at Aventura Mall is your one-stop shop for all the high-quality basics. Each of these minimalist staples are endlessly versatile: Mix and match them for endless outfit possibilities. Their timeless appeal makes each piece a worthwhile investment.

Emi Jay

There’s no better way to upgrade a smoothed-back hairstyle than with iconic Emi Jay accessories. Find them IRL at local spots including Vanity Projects in Wynwood, LoveShackFancy in the Grove and Montce in Fort Lauderdale). Transform any look, from daytime casual to evening glam, with monochromatic styles or intricately embellished claw clips. Their Angelstick is the holy grail for each slick-back.

FP Movement

Elevate your hot girl walks with trendy and playful activewear from the FP Movement outpost inside CocoWalk in Coconut Grove. From backless tennis dresses in the most vibrant colors to pastel rompers, you can add a hint of Miami’s flair to every workout or healthy coffee date.

This Miami-based, woman-owned shop is a go-to for clean girl gift-giving. Our favorites are the customizable candles that are hand-poured locally and made with 100% soy wax, phthalate-free fragrances and 0% parabens.

Where to play

Spoiler: Clean girl workouts are anything but pristine. Get ready to sweat and push yourself to your limits. After all, the clean girl’s commitment to self-care is rooted in becoming the strongest version of yourself.

In need of some recovery after all that exercise? Treat yourself to some Coffee and Chill. This super energetic coffee-lover and holistic wellness community gathers to partake in communal outdoor ice baths and nutritional goodies like gut wellness products and vitamin shots.

Throw on some high-fashion athleisure and get your 10k steps in every day with hot girl walks. Don’t be fooled: This four-mile walk will raise your heart rate and leave you sweaty, especially with the Miami heat. Join fellow walkers to make new friends and have a fun convo, too.

For all hot yoga and pilates enthusiasts, look no further. Easily the most stunning infrared yoga studio in Miami, Mimi’s offers a challenging workout to sculpt your entire body and leave you drenched. You'll feel extra energized after the short, post-class meditation. (It might even be the best part.)

This chain of studios with locations all over South Florida is true to its Tremble name: that’s what you’ll be doing as you activate muscles you didn’t even know existed. Being a pilates princess is not as easy it seems, but if you embrace the burn (and sweat), you'll also gain improved posture and poise.