The best Miami restaurants where you don't need a reservation, according to Miamians

Whether you've booked a last-minute trip to Miami, forgot you have friends coming into town or just need a few low-commitment options for going with the flow, this city has a surprisingly wide selection of solid spots to eat that don't require booking months in advance. We say "surprisingly" because, these days, scoring a table at the best restaurants in Miami has become a feat as insurmountable as turning left in Edgewater or dodging OnlyFans models in Brickell.
As a public service to all the procrastinators out there (shout out everyone who lives here), we've compiled a list of tried-and-true restaurants where you don't need a reservation. And who would know better than Miami locals? We turned to our followers to get their go-to spots for an amazing, last-minute meal. Here's what they said (listed in alpha order):
- Aba, Bal Harbour
- Aura on Lincoln
- Basilico
- The Big Cheese of Miami
- Bon Bouquet Cafe
- Bugatti Bistro
- BurgerMeister Miami
- La Camaronera
- Captain Jim's Seafood Market & Restaurant, North Miami
- Captain Max Seafood, Miramar
- Carpaccio
- Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill
- Casa Tua Cucina
- Certo
- Crema Gourmet
- La Diosa Taqueria
- El Novillo
- Enriqueta’s
- Essensia, Miami Beach
- Fiorito
- Fuji Hana, Aventura
- Hiro Japanese Restaurant
- Hosteria Romana, Miami Beach
- Hungry Bear Sub Shop
- Hutong
- Katana
- Lil Greenhouse Grill
- Lucali, Miami Beach
- Lung Yai Tapas
- Matsuri
- Michael’s Genuine
- Mike’s at Venetia
- Mignonette
- Motek
- Naruto 88 Bistro
- Old Lisbon, South Miami
- PLANTA Queen
- Salumeria 104
- Tony’s Pizza and Draft House
- Yambo Restaurant