Motek Café
The best Miami restaurants where you don't need a reservation, according to Miamians

Short on time? Locals weigh in on their go-to spots for an amazing, last-minute meal.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Whether you've booked a last-minute trip to Miami, forgot you have friends coming into town or just need a few low-commitment options for going with the flow, this city has a surprisingly wide selection of solid spots to eat that don't require booking months in advance. We say "surprisingly" because, these days, scoring a table at the best restaurants in Miami has become a feat as insurmountable as turning left in Edgewater or dodging OnlyFans models in Brickell.

As a public service to all the procrastinators out there (shout out everyone who lives here), we've compiled a list of tried-and-true restaurants where you don't need a reservation. And who would know better than Miami locals? We turned to our followers to get their go-to spots for an amazing, last-minute meal. Here's what they said (listed in alpha order):

Aba Miami
  • Aba, Bal Harbour
  • Aura on Lincoln
  • Basilico
  • The Big Cheese of Miami
  • Bon Bouquet Cafe 
  • Bugatti Bistro
  • BurgerMeister Miami
  • La Camaronera
  • Captain Jim's Seafood Market & Restaurant, North Miami
  • Captain Max Seafood, Miramar
  • Carpaccio
  • Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill
Casa Tua Cucina
Hutong Dark Brunch
Planta Queen
