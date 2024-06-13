The best ways to celebrate Father's Day 2024 in Miami

From whiskey flights to dockside brunch and all-you-can-eat meats, this Sunday is all about celebrating los papás.

Moms, step aside—this Sunday is all about celebrating los papás, and there are so many great places to eat and discounts to be had for the holiday around Miami this year. From whiskey and cigar flights to dockside brunches, all-you-can-eat grilled meats and sushi extravaganzas, you’ll find a bit of something for every type of dad. If you haven’t locked in your plans yet, we’ve got you. Below, browse our picks for the best ways to celebrate Father’s Day in Miami this year.

Photograph: Courtesy Biscayne Bay Brewing Co.

1. Father’s Day Whiskey Flight at Biscayne Bay Brewing Co.

Housed in a historic, 100-year-old former post office, this locally owned independent brewery is offering a Father’s Day whiskey flight with premium selections like Angel’s Envy and Whistle Pig for $40. Complement your drinks with snacks like nachos, tequeños and burgers.

Photograph: Courtesy Shuckers Waterfront Grill

2. Father’s Day on the dock at Shuckers Waterfront Grill

This laidback dock-and-dine destination is rolling out a special menu all weekend long in celebration of Father's Day. Choose from a jumbo shrimp cocktail starter for $21, Greek salad for $14 and entrees like a 1.5-pound whole Maine lobster for $49, 14-ounce Prime New York Strip for $45, burrata ravioli with shrimp in pesto cream for $32 and a special chocolate lava cake dessert or piña colada cheesecake served with grilled pineapple for $12. Dad can choose from over 10 beers on draft, a wide selection of bottles and tropical cocktails that pair perfectly with views of Biscayne Bay.

Photograph: Courtesy Kuba Cabana

3. Cigars and live music at Kuba Kabana

The lively Kuba Cabana in Doral hosts an evening of live music by El Boni and Dayran. The concert kicks off at 10pm and tickets cost $30 per person. Treat dad to dinner and a show and—if it’s his style—take advantage of the special cigar and drink packages. The A lo Cubano' package includes a selection of fine Cuban liquors and tobaccos, for example.

Photograph: Courtesy The Louis Collection

4. Minigolf and photo moments at Puttshack

The high-tech minigolf mecca Puttshack at Brickell City Centre will set up themed photo frames on the ninth hole of every course this Sunday for the perfect photo op with dad. At the bar, cocktails like the Perfect "10" Old Fashioned the Breaking Bad Pisco Punch will help loosen up that swing.

Photograph: Courtesy Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

5. Prime Rib Experience at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Exclusively available on Father’s Day weekend—June 15 and 16—Abbalé’s South Beach and Aventura locations will introduce new dishes like Abulafia Za’atar-Feta Flatbread, Spicy Shakshuka Merguez and Charred Florida Corn. If you want to really indulge dad, reserve a tableside Prime Rib Experience ($95 per person) and don't forget to grab a complimentary cigar courtesy of Davidoff at Abbalé Aventura.

Photograph: Courtesy Bouchon Bistro Miami

6. Elevated French brunch at Bouchon Bistro

Treat dad to a fancy French brunch at decorated chef Thomas Keller’s award-winning bistro, Bouchon. Even if you’ve already been, now is a great time to check out the new summer brunch menu, available from noon to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. Find signature menu items like the Croque Madame, Bénédicte au Crabe, Quiche Florentine, Steak Pané or the showstopping Poulet et Gaufres, complemented by an extensive French and domestic wine list, along with traditional cocktails.

Photograph: Michael Pisarri ADRIFT Mare

7. Bottomless brunch with bay views at ADRIFT Mare

Perched in the clouds at the Hotel AKA Brickell, this Mediterranean sanctuary boasts wide views of Biscayne Bay paired with a $58 set brunch menu made just for Father’s Day. The five-course meal features dishes like a braised short rib benedict, grilled octopus, the MARE Burger and Peri Peri Chicken, among others. ADRIFT Mare also offers a bottomless drink package for $25 per person, which includes a stocked Bloody Mary Cart. Kiddos can enjoy a meal of their own for $19.

Photograph: Courtesy Uchi Miami

8. Omakase for two at Uchi Miami

For the adventurous foodie dad, book a one-of-a-kind omakase experience at Uchi Miami, Hai Hospitality’s award-winning flagship restaurant in Wynwood. The special dine-in omakase package ($420 for two people) includes an array of fresh dishes from the skilled omakase chefs, complemented by Uchi's tight service and warm, upscale atmosphere. Start with oysters and kamaboko gunkan nigiri, or smoked yellowtail, before moving on to akami crudo and ribeye, to name a few. Finish with Japanese cheesecake and spiced rum ice cream.

Photograph: Ricardo Mejia The queens of R House drag brunch

9. Father’s Day (drag) brunch at R House

Celebrating 10 years in Wynwood, R House is known best for its modern Latin American plates, extravagant drag performances and lively atmosphere inspired by the flavors of Miami. This Father’s Day, R House pays homage to the dads with a special Father’s Day Brunch. On Sunday, June 16 at 11:30am or 2:30pm, dads who partake in the always fabulous brunch will receive a $75 gift card (up to two cards per table) for their next R House visit.

Photograph: Courtesy Amara at Paraiso

10. Cuban brunch at Amara at Paraiso

Rum on repeat, hand-rolled cigars and braised pork tamales: Treat dad to a celebratory, Cuban-inspired brunch on the water this Sunday. Special for the holiday, chef Michael Schwartz's waterfront gem is serving up a live band, Cuban-inspired dishes, two hours of bottomless rosé for $29, plus dominoes and cigar-rolling stations for family and friends.

Photograph: Troy Campbell Photography Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach

11. Oceanfront brunch buffet at Il Mulino New York-Miami at Acqualina Resort

Splurge on dad at Il Mulino New York-Miami, located inside the award-winning Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles. The sophisticated oceanfront terrace will serve a special Father's Day buffet that includes a variety of imported cheeses, fresh seafood, delicate crudo and artisanal pastries, complemented by a fine selection of wines and crafted cocktails. Brunch is from noon to 4pm, priced at $95 per person. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys can be added to the meal for $20.

Photograph: Courtesy Ball & Chain

12. Caja China at Ball & Chain

Ball & Chain partners with Ketel One for its Father's Day Caja China party on Calle Ocho. Score a complimentary plate of Caja China pork, rice and beans and plantains with a purchase of any Ketel One cocktail at the bar while dancing to live beats by a DJ.

Photograph: Courtesy Mayfair House Hotel & Garden SipSip Calypso Bar

13. Father's Day Pool Party at SipSip Rum Bar

This Sunday, the poolside rum bar atop the Michelin award-winning Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove hosts an epic poolside bash celebrating fathers. Partake in a Caribbean-inspired buffet with items like citrus garlic marinated skirt steak, jerk chicken and grilled creole Mahi Mahi, plus live music, tabletop games and a popsicle pop-up bar by local brand Frutero. Dads receive a special take-home cigar expertly rolled on-site. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids ages three to 12.

Photograph: Courtesy Edan Bistro

14. Five-course brunch tasting menu at Edan Bistro

The Michelin-vet Chef Aitor Garate behind this North Miami hidden gem has crafted a special five-course brunch tasting menu to celebrate dads this holiday. Priced at $60 per person, the meal includes two Estrella Damm beers paired with Edan Bistro’s brunch favorites including apps like the Tortilla Española with toasted Gallega bread, grated tomato, olive oil and house-made ali-oil; and Spanish-style mushroom croquetas with black garlic emulsion and smoked shiitake. Entrees feature grouper with sunchoke purée and chips and lamb ribs with cauliflower purée and demi-glace. The meal finishes with chef Aitor’s beloved Basque cheesecake.

Photograph: Courtesy Dos Croquetas

15. BOGO beers at Dos Croquetas

This Sunday, Miami’s homegrown craft croqueta bar Dos Croquetas toasts to dads with buy-one-get-one beers at both locations, on Bird Road and Calle Ocho. The offer is available with any food purchase, including the restaurant’s newest menu items like the Croqueta Cubano, Smashburger croquetas and Lechon Preparada. For dads who don’t live in Miami, but would love a taste of the Magic City, Dos Croquetas offers nationwide shipping. Choose from L or XL Craft Croqueta Boxes ($59.99/$119) or send him Fresh Cuban Bread ($35).