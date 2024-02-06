The top two hotels in the U.S. are in Miami, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report, keeper of university rankings among many other useful categories like Best Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs, has just released its annual lists of the top hotels in the world. After 14 years of sorting through thousands of properties across more than 400 destinations, they’ve probably got a pretty good grasp on where to stay.

For its 2024 rankings, unveiled today, the publisher has named Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach as its No. 1 Best Hotel in the USA. This is the second year in a row that the elegant beachfront getaway has earned the title. Acqualina also took the No. 1 spot in the Best Resorts in the USA category.

What’s more, U.S. News bestowed another Miami-Dade hotel with high honors in 2024: The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside ranked No. 2 overall in the latest Best Hotels in the USA.

Photograph: Bronwyn Knight Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside

Though South Beach is typically first-to-mind for travelers looking to explore Miami’s azure shores, relatively lowkey Sunny Isles Beach has gained more visibility in recent years. Acqualina’s manicured oceanfront pools, Mediterranean-inspired decor and its buzzy Greek fine-dining restaurant Avra continue to draw well-heeled crowds. Meanwhile, trendy boutique hotels, like the forthcoming The Sunny, are bringing new energy to the laidback neighborhood.

For its part, The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is home to one of Miami’s best restaurants, a Michelin-starred offering from famed chef Thomas Keller, along with one of our favorite bars in the city. Combined with its stellar service and world-class spa, we’re not surprised the dreamy property ranked so highly.

Photograph: Christian Horan

The Langham and The Peninsula in Chicago came in at No. 3 and 4 on the list, and the Montage Laguna Beach in California took the No. 5 spot.

Do you think these Miami hotels deserve their spots on the list? Peruse the full 2024 Best Hotels Rankings from U.S. News & World Report below.

Best Hotels in the USA

Acqualina Resort & Residences (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida

The Langham, Chicago

The Peninsula Chicago

Montage Laguna Beach (California)

Best Hotels in Canada

Rosewood Hotel Georgia (Vancouver)

Fairmont Pacific Rim (Vancouver)

The Hazelton Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Four Seasons Montreal

Best Hotels in Europe

Badrutt's Palace Hotel (St. Moritz, Switzerland)

Claridge's (London)

Shangri-La The Shard, London

Ashford Castle (Mayo, Ireland)

Le Bristol Paris

Best Hotels in Mexico

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal (Cabo San Lucas)

Grand Velas Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas)

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection (Cabo San Lucas)

Rosewood Mayakoba (Playa del Carmen)

Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort (San José del Cabo)

Best Hotels in the Caribbean

Jade Mountain Resort (St. Lucia)

Round Hill Hotel and Villas (Jamaica)

Eden Roc Cap Cana (Dominican Republic)

Eden Rock - St. Barths

Caribbean Club (Cayman Islands)

Best Hotels in Bermuda

Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club

Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

Rosewood Bermuda

The Loren at Pink Beach

The St. Regis Bermuda Resort

Best Resorts in Canada

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Manoir Hovey (Quebec)

Pan Pacific Vancouver

Fairmont Banff Springs

Fogo Island Inn (Newfoundland)

Best Resorts in the USA

Acqualina Resort & Residences (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)

Montage Laguna Beach (California)

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection (Waimea, Hawaii)

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort (Florida)

Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa (Rancho Santa Fe, California)

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

Grand Velas Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas)

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit (Puerto Vallarta)

Grand Velas Riviera Maya (Playa del Carmen)

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun

Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Playa del Carmen)

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean

Jade Mountain Resort (St. Lucia)

Round Hill Hotel and Villas (Jamaica)

Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel (Grenada)

Baoase Luxury Resort (Curaçao)

Jamaica Inn (Jamaica)