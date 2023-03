Rooftops, dives, wine gardens and waterfront watering holes all feature on our list of the best bars in Miami.

Everyone’s out here scrambling to book a seat at Miami’s best restaurants now that the Michelin Guide has finally deemed our town worthy of its distinctions. But we’re here to remind you that the Magic City is also home to a flourishing bar scene, with innovative, understated and outright amazing bars in Miami proliferating right in stride with the city’s culinary renaissance.

No matter the neighborhood or the mood, chances are there’s a fantastic watering hole (or five) nearby ready to serve up amazing cocktails and even better vibes. From trendy Miami wine bars and hidden-away cocktail dens to relaxed waterfront gems and quintessential dives, you really can’t go wrong at any of Miami’s best bars.