Time Out Market Miami launches a brand-new cocktail menu

When Time Out Market opened its doors in May of 2019, we worked with some of Miami’s best bars to curate the cocktail menu. We tapped a few talented bartenders from Sweet Liberty, Broken Shaker and the Generator Miami to conceive a list of inspired tipples that represented the flavors and vibe of our fair city. They were great if we do say so ourselves. But the time has come to introduce something new to the Market and this time, we’re looking inward.

Our team of experienced mixologists came up with 13 new drinks you’re sure to fall in love with at first sip. Each one is different, hitting a different note and highlighting different ingredients—from the tropical tequila-infused Mya Pitaya with guanabana liqueur, pitaya fruit and lime to the spirit-forward Smoked Maraschino mixed with Campari, SipSmith gin, sweet vermouth and Luxardo Maraschino to the perfect after-dinner dirty chai martini, featuring chai-infused Tito’s vodka, coffee liqueur, Frangelico and espresso. We’ve also added two tequila-based frozen cocktails for all of your summertime sipping.

Drinks are priced at $13 each—a steal for South Beach—and some are available for just $8 during happy hour, which runs daily from 4pm to 7pm as well as late-night on Fridays and Saturdays, from 9pm to 11pm. Peep the full cocktail menu below.

Cocktails

Viva Mezcal

Verde Mezcal, Strawberry Puree, Lemon, Pineapple, Sage

Mya Pitaya

Tromba Tequila Blanco, Guanabana Liqueur, Pitaya, Lime

Soto Field

SOTO Sake, Elderflower Liqueur, Lychee, Lemon

Yuzu Mojito

Bacardi Superior, Purple Shiso Leaves, Lime, Sugar Cube, Yuzu Soda

Mucho Matcha

Roku Gin, Ginger Liqueur, Yuzu Juice, Matcha, Pineapple Puree

Cognac Passion

Maison Rouge VSOP Cognac, Passion Fruit, Lime Juice, Prosecco

Isla Blanca

Charred Pineapple Infused Bacardi Anejo Rum, Amaretto, Lime, Crème de Coconut

Patagonian Sour

Trä·kál, Pisco, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Sugar, Foam

Smoked Maraschino

Campari, SipSmith Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino, Cherry

Oaxacan Vine

Verde Mezcal, Chartreuse, Passion Fruit, Habanero Shrub, Lime, Agave

Dirty Chai Martini

Chai Infused Tito’s Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Frangelico, Espresso

Tonic Potion

Elderflower & Butterfly Pea Flower Infused SipSmith Gin, Grapefruit, Cucumber, Tonic

Old Mon

Appleton Estate Rum, Crème de Banana, Cardamom Bitters, Cinnamon

Frozen Sips

Cabana Boy

Tromba Blanco Tequila, Strawberry, Kiwi, Pitaya, Dehydrated Banana

Fro-Rita

Tromba Blanco Tequila, Le Fete Rosé, Agave, Lime, Black Lava Salt