Time Out Market Miami launches a brand-new cocktail menu

When Time Out Market opened its doors in May of 2019, we worked with some of Miami’s best bars to curate the cocktail menu. We tapped a few talented bartenders from Sweet Liberty, Broken Shaker and the Generator Miami to conceive a list of inspired tipples that represented the flavors and vibe of our fair city. They were great if we do say so ourselves. But the time has come to introduce something new to the Market and this time, we’re looking inward.
Our team of experienced mixologists came up with 13 new drinks you’re sure to fall in love with at first sip. Each one is different, hitting a different note and highlighting different ingredients—from the tropical tequila-infused Mya Pitaya with guanabana liqueur, pitaya fruit and lime to the spirit-forward Smoked Maraschino mixed with Campari, SipSmith gin, sweet vermouth and Luxardo Maraschino to the perfect after-dinner dirty chai martini, featuring chai-infused Tito’s vodka, coffee liqueur, Frangelico and espresso. We’ve also added two tequila-based frozen cocktails for all of your summertime sipping.
Drinks are priced at $13 each—a steal for South Beach—and some are available for just $8 during happy hour, which runs daily from 4pm to 7pm as well as late-night on Fridays and Saturdays, from 9pm to 11pm. Peep the full cocktail menu below.
Cocktails
Viva Mezcal
Verde Mezcal, Strawberry Puree, Lemon, Pineapple, Sage
Mya Pitaya
Tromba Tequila Blanco, Guanabana Liqueur, Pitaya, Lime
Soto Field
SOTO Sake, Elderflower Liqueur, Lychee, Lemon
Yuzu Mojito
Bacardi Superior, Purple Shiso Leaves, Lime, Sugar Cube, Yuzu Soda
Mucho Matcha
Roku Gin, Ginger Liqueur, Yuzu Juice, Matcha, Pineapple Puree
Cognac Passion
Maison Rouge VSOP Cognac, Passion Fruit, Lime Juice, Prosecco
Isla Blanca
Charred Pineapple Infused Bacardi Anejo Rum, Amaretto, Lime, Crème de Coconut
Patagonian Sour
Trä·kál, Pisco, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Sugar, Foam
Smoked Maraschino
Campari, SipSmith Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino, Cherry
Oaxacan Vine
Verde Mezcal, Chartreuse, Passion Fruit, Habanero Shrub, Lime, Agave
Dirty Chai Martini
Chai Infused Tito’s Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Frangelico, Espresso
Tonic Potion
Elderflower & Butterfly Pea Flower Infused SipSmith Gin, Grapefruit, Cucumber, Tonic
Old Mon
Appleton Estate Rum, Crème de Banana, Cardamom Bitters, Cinnamon
Frozen Sips
Cabana Boy
Tromba Blanco Tequila, Strawberry, Kiwi, Pitaya, Dehydrated Banana
Fro-Rita
Tromba Blanco Tequila, Le Fete Rosé, Agave, Lime, Black Lava Salt