Where to eat on Thanksgiving in Miami

Looking for ways to spend Thanksgiving in Miami? Besides hitting the best clubs in Miami on Wednesday—one of the biggest party days of the year—or checking out the best things to do in Miami, the actual holiday calls for some serious feasting. That’s where some of the best restaurants in Miami step in, whipping up everything from the traditional roast turkey to French and Italian cuisine so you don’t have to. Instead, hit South Beach, check out one of the best Miami beaches, make reservations and give thanks for these restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Miami. Then, instead of washing dishes, you can chill out with some prime Thanksgiving movies after your feast.