Where to eat on Thanksgiving in Miami
Looking for ways to spend Thanksgiving in Miami? Besides hitting the best clubs in Miami on Wednesday—one of the biggest party days of the year—or checking out the best things to do in Miami, the actual holiday calls for some serious feasting. That’s where some of the best restaurants in Miami step in, whipping up everything from the traditional roast turkey to French and Italian cuisine so you don’t have to. Instead, hit South Beach, check out one of the best Miami beaches, make reservations and give thanks for these restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Miami. Then, instead of washing dishes, you can chill out with some prime Thanksgiving movies after your feast.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Miami
Ariete
This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for stretchy pants and all-you-can-eat buffets. Ariete has the latter covered with unlimited helpings of roasted and fried turkey, stuffing, honey baked ham, chicken with salsa verde and local fish with heirloom tomato ragout, among other offerings. The Grove restaurant isn’t holding back on sides or dessert either, serving favorites like mac and cheese and Miami classics like a creamy tres leches. Thu 3–10pm; $65, children under 10 $35.
Michael Mina: Bourbon Steak
Why should your taste buds be bound by the holiday? If you’re feeling like red meat, go for it at Bourbon Steak. The Turnberry Isle restaurant offers a three-course, prix-fixe menu this Thanksgiving, featuring gourmet options like the American wagyu beef tartare with grilled pita bread and truffle macaroni and cheese. There’s also a children’s menu with kid-friendly mashed potatoes and warm beignets. Thu 4–11pm; $95, children under 12 $35.
Jaya at the Setai
Kick off your Thanksgiving at Jaya’s sumptuous brunch buffet, featuring classic holiday fare as well as the restaurant’s Asian signatures—from roasted lamb and turkey to pad Thai and green curry. Thu 11:30am–4pm; $125, children under 12 $63.
LightKeepers
One of the priciest options on our list is a boozy, oceanfront buffet at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. Wear your roomiest outfit for unlimited breakfast items (omelettes, benedicts, etc.,), lunch-y fare like composed salads and big, hearty meat options suitable for an extravagant Thanksgiving celebration. Champagne, Bloody Marys and Bellinis will flow. Thu 12:30–8pm; $145, children under 12 $49.
Rusty Pelican
Surely, there’s one poor cook in the family whose Thanksgiving is spent slaving away in the kitchen. That person deserves a medal and, most importantly, a break from their holiday duties. Treat them to a dazzling waterfront feast at Rusty Pelican, featuring a pre-set menu of delicious fall-inspired dishes. Thu 6–11pm; $70.
The Dutch Miami
The Dutch’s new executive chef, Josh Gripper, has devised a special Thanksgiving Day menu comprising modern interpretations of everyone’s favorite holiday classics. There’s cider-brined turkey with andouille sausage stuffing, whipped potatoes and apple pie with a scoop of salted caramel ice cream, among other delicious options. Thu 1–9pm; $55.
Matador Room
The cheapest meal you might have at Matador Room might be on Thanksgiving Day. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s upscale restaurant inside the EDITION offers a four-course dinner with such delicious options as Maitake mushrooms with goat cheese and roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing and blood-orange and cranberry salsa. Dessert is an equally over-the-top caramelized apple pie with maple pecan ice cream—which we’re so very thankful for. Thu 1–11pm; $65, children under 12 $35.
Market at EDITION
Looking for a casual option this Thanksgiving? Market at the Edition serves a tasty buffet spread of salads, soups, sides, desserts, plus a carving station with juicy turkey. Add bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys to your meal for an extra $25. Thu noon–8pm; $65, children under 12 $25.
Azabu Miami Beach
The South of Fifth restaurant celebrates its first Thanksgiving with a prix-fixe dinner that’s anything but traditional. Pick your choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert from options like branzino with umami butter and wagyu beef tataki. Throw in a sake pairing for an extra $35—after all, it’s the holidays. Thu 6pm–1am; $50.
Sette Osteria
It’s an Italian Thanksgiving at Sette, which merges cultures and flavors for its three-course menu that features pumpkin ravioli, turkey stuffed with ciabatta and spiced sweet potatoes with cranberry chutney. Thu noon–10pm; $45.
Bird & Bone
Chicken or turkey, you know you’re in for tasty poultry at Bird & Bone. This Thanksgiving, the restaurant goes the traditional route, serving butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, green bean casserole and a yummy pumpkin tart. Thu 5–11pm; $50.
Boulud Sud
Craving something lighter this Thanksgiving? Go the Mediterranean route at Boulud, where the menu is laden with delicate pumpkin agnolotti, heavenly truffle risotto and mouthwatering spiced custard. Thu 6–11pm; $75.
Habitat
Enjoy a homestyle Thanksgiving dinner at the hands of the talented José Mendin. Habitat serves a wide-ranging brunch buffet boasting a variety of stations—from sushi and omelettes to salad and sweets. Thu noon–4pm; $90, children under 12 $45.
ADDiKT at W Miami
Brunch with 360-degree views of Brickell and Downtown is what’s on tap at ADDiKT, the restaurant in the sky at W Miami. Move from station to station as you nosh on salads, pumpkin pancakes, buttery mash potatoes, Pibil-style turkey and so much more. Throw in bottomless mimosas or champagne for an extra $25 or $35, respectively. Thu noon–4pm; $75.
Nikki Beach
Skipping the family gathering? Book a cabana or a table—up to you—and feast beachfront this Thanksgiving. Nikki Beach’s á la carte menu features all your favorite holiday dishes like roast turkey, stuffing and mac and cheese, plus a selection of seasonal pies. Thu noon–6pm; á la carte.
Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits
Known for its sumptuous seafood offerings, Burlock Coast changes it up this Thanksgiving with an extravagant buffet that’s equal parts surf and turf. Seafood towers, a caviar station and a tapas bar with a range of cold and hot options give diners plenty to choose from. The bottomless drink package includes beer, rum punch, mimosas and Bloody Marys. Thu noon–8pm; $129, children under 12 $49.
Beach Bar at Newport Pier
Chances are the weather on Thanksgiving Day is going to be spectacular. Soak it in over a meal on the pier, where you’ll savor a traditional holiday spread (turkey, gravy, potatoes) plus your choice of pumpkin or apple pies. Thu 11am–midnight; $29.95.
Icebox Cafe
The Sunset Harbour restaurant gives you two reasons to leave the cooking to someone else this Thanksgiving. Stop in for brunch and enjoy a turkey sandwich or a themed Benedict with stuffing, plus the option to add bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys. If it’s dinner you’re looking to outsource, try the $48 prix-fixe dinner with roasted turkey, sausage stuffing and more. Wine pairings are available. Thu 4–10pm; $48.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Your favorite fried chicken spot also does a mean turkey. This Thanksgiving, head to Yardbird for a delicious, a-la-carte dinner, where you’ll find all sorts of holiday dishes—from the traditional turkey plate and the crowd-pleasing sweet potato casserole to the off-the-wall biscuit stuffing and peach cobbler with a marzipan crumble. Thu 10am–9pm; á la carte.
Villa Azur
When you can’t be bothered to spend the day with family or you’ve ditched loved ones altogether and made a beeline for South Beach, make Villa Azur your Thanksgiving destination. Holiday or no holiday, the restaurant-meets-club continues its popular Thursday night dinner party, featuring live entertainment and dancing as well as a festive menu.
Thu 8pm–2am; á la carte.
Diez y Seis
Not into turkey? Celebrate with an equally festive feast at Mexican restaurant Diez y Seis. The $45 prix-fixe option features dishes like pork belly en salsa verde, roasted cauliflower and aguachile negro—scallops with cucumbers avocado, red onion and mango. Thu 6:30–11:30pm; $45.
Kiki on the River
An affordable prix-fixe menu in a beautiful waterfront setting is what diners can expect from Kiki on the River this Thanksgiving. The Greek restaurant doles out American fare with a twist, including roasted butternut squash with marshmallow brûlée and sautéed green beans with toasted almonds and dried cranberries. Top of the meal with a slice of freshly baked pumpkin pie. Thu 5pm–midnight; $49.
Fiola
Here’s your shot to be one of the first in the door at the new Fiola, a D.C. transplant boasting top-notch Italian, which opens in Coral Gables this November. For Thanksgiving, Fiola offers a four-course meal you create from a menu of choices like ahi tuna carpaccio, lobster ravioli and salmon. Thu 1–8pm; $125.
