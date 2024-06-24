These donut wizards churn out fluffy, sweet creations that are stuffed, injected and topped with wonderfulness ranging from creamy guava to crispy bacon. The nationwide expansion from its original Wynwood location means the long lines have largely been eliminated (good news for those who need a sweet fix and quick). What to choose? The guava and cheese is uniquely Miami, ideally washed down with a Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte. (The Salty has a stellar coffee program, too.)
It’s not possible to live on pastelitos alone. (Trust us, we’ve tried.) There are times when you must diversify your sweet treats, and donuts are a fine substitute. Unlike the quintessential Miami pastries that come in flavors of guava, cheese or, if you’re feeling crazy, guava and cheese, donuts contain multitudes. In Miami, all manner of savory and sweet delights have been stuffed into and layered on top of fluffy dough rings. This is something we know particularly well, since we’ve taken an extensive tour of the town’s donut shops to produce this list: the best donuts in Miami.
