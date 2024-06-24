Subscribe
The Salty Donut
The best donuts in Miami for the sweet treat you deserve

The best donuts in Miami include simple classics, over-the-top creations and even decadent savory treats 🍩

Eric BartonVirginia Gil
Written by Eric Barton
Contributor
Contributors: Virginia Gil & Ryan Pfeffer
It’s not possible to live on pastelitos alone. (Trust us, we’ve tried.) There are times when you must diversify your sweet treats, and donuts are a fine substitute. Unlike the quintessential Miami pastries that come in flavors of guava, cheese or, if you’re feeling crazy, guava and cheese, donuts contain multitudes. In Miami, all manner of savory and sweet delights have been stuffed into and layered on top of fluffy dough rings. This is something we know particularly well, since we’ve taken an extensive tour of the town’s donut shops to produce this list: the best donuts in Miami.

Best donuts in Miami

1. The Salty Donut

  • Bakeries
  • Wynwood
  • price 1 of 4
These donut wizards churn out fluffy, sweet creations that are stuffed, injected and topped with wonderfulness ranging from creamy guava to crispy bacon. The nationwide expansion from its original Wynwood location means the long lines have largely been eliminated (good news for those who need a sweet fix and quick). What to choose? The guava and cheese is uniquely Miami, ideally washed down with a Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte. (The Salty has a stellar coffee program, too.)

2. Max’d Out Donuts

Pastry chef Max Santiago, self-proclaimed “Miami Donut King,” helped found The Salty before leaving in 2017 to start his Fort Lauderdale-based Batch the Cookie Company. In 2022, he started making some of Miami’s best donuts from a strip mall spot in North Miami Beach. The 52 flavors at Max'd Out range from the classics to the wildly creative. Take the OG Original Glazed, a 24-hour raised brioche dough bathed in buttermilk-vanilla-bean glaze. We're partial to the Cafe Con Leche: another brioche variation topped with cinnamon-espresso dust, coffee glaze and a cream cheese spiral. 14871 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

3. Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken

  • Bakeries
  • Olympia Heights
  • price 2 of 4
Guy Fieri gave it two flaming thumbs up on his ode to calories, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, and for good reason. Everything your inner child ever wanted to stuff on (and in) a donut gets stuffed on and in donuts here, from Fruity Pebbles to flan. Plus, fried chicken! Come hungry, leave semi-conscious.

4. SandBar Donuts

There are lots of reasons to drive south to the Upper Keys and add to that list SandBar, a food truck that puts out hot cake donuts. Paula and Jordan Quade cover their donuts in decadence—peanut butter banana, Butterfinger crunch, butter pecan coffee and whatever they're dreaming up for the specials board today.

5. Bunnie Cakes

  • Doral
  • price 2 of 4
Everything at this Doral bakery is 100 percent vegan and—believe it or not—still 100 percent delicious. Cupcakes are normally the go-to here, but Bunnie’s mini donuts are shaped into little hearts, each decorated in colorful frosting patterns.

6. Pink Love Donuts and More

Pink Love began life in Fort Lauderdale before adding a second location in Miami Beach, where it continues its obsession with well-dressed donuts. There are a staggering 80 of them on offer, mostly topped with colored frostings and candy and all manner of pretty adornments. There are even savory numbers, namely a loony-tunes pizza donut with red sauce, cheese and pepperoni. They'll even add writing on top for special occasions, eliminating the need to hit the Publix deli.

7. Salt & Straw

The Oregon ice cream geniuses have opened three Miami shops, both offering up scoops of a donut-spiked ice cream that’s a partnership with The Salty Donut. And it’s a glorious marriage: cream cheese ice cream, chunks of glazed brioche donut, guava curd and puffed pastry streusel. Yes, we know, this entry on the best donuts is actually ice cream, but this homage to The Salty Donut is like a cool scoop of amazing.

8. Sweet Mini Donuts

If you've bought a bucket of donuts at a county fair, you'll recognize the little balls of sweetness put out by this Doral food truck. Looking more like circular fried dough, these donuts get topped with flavors that cover the dessert gauntlet, like caramel, chocolate and cookies and cream.

9. Krispy Kreme Donuts

  • Bakeries
  • North Miami Beach
  • price 2 of 4
The national chain consistently cranks out the fluffiest little clouds of glazed goodness, best ordered, of course, when the lit-up sign out front signals they’re hot and ready. Pro tip: six secs in a microwave gives takeout Krispy Kremes a new, warm life.

10. Dandee Donuts Factory

  • Bakeries
  • price 2 of 4

The old-school donut joint has three locations across South Florida and even expanded north to Massachusetts. There's a diner-style menu for dinner with grandpa-friendly dishes like chipped beef on toast, but the reason to come is the apple fritter, a bulbous marriage of a donut and an apple pie.

