Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Salty Donut
Photograph: Courtesy Salty Donut/dmargherite

The best donuts in Miami, from simply glazed to fully over-the-top

These amazing Miami donuts remind us why the best things in life are sweet.

Written by
Eric Barton
Contributors
Virginia Gil
&
Ryan Pfeffer
Advertising

A donut is, at its core, a blank canvas. By definition just a ring of dough, it excels equally with nothing but a sweet glaze as it does covered in all manner of sweet and savory toppings. In the deft hands of donut masters, this pastry can become a full breakfast, an acceptable midday snack or the most decadent dessert—maybe all three some days. The best donuts are very much worthy of the indulgence, of breaking a diet and reminding yourself why the best things in life are sweet.

Here in fitness-obsessed Miami, we’re not exactly known for our donuts. (Time Out’s own list of America’s best donut shops fails to mention any of ours.) But we’re here to proclaim loudly—and mouths proudly full of carbs—that this city is home to an exceptional crop of donut artists creating fried dough beauty befitting of the most refined palates. These are the best donut shops in Miami. 

RECOMMENDED: The best chocolate shops in Miami

Time Out Market Miami
Gutenburg
Photograph: Narcel Boldu

Gutenburg

  • Restaurants
  • Hamburgers
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

At Time Out Market Miami, Chef Jorge Kauam’s smash burgers are an homage to the dish’s humble German roots. When it comes to desserts, though, the handspun shakes veer decidedly over-the-top. Take the Strawberry Berlin, for instance, made with mascarpone and berries and topped with whole housemade strawberry jam donuts and white chocolate crispy pearls. (Chef previously helmed chocolate and patisserie shops so you know it's legit).

Read more

Best donuts in Miami

The Salty Donut
Photograph: Courtesy The Salty Donut/Donna Irene Muccio

1. The Salty Donut

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wynwood
  • price 1 of 4

Wynwood’s resident donut wizards churn out fluffy, sweet creations that are stuffed, injected and topped with wonderfulness ranging from creamy guava to crispy bacon. Its multiple locations across South Florida (and also nationwide) have largely eliminated the long lines at the original Wynwood location, good news for those who need a sweet fix and quick. What to choose? The guava and cheese is uniquely Miami, washed down ideally with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte.

Read more

2. SandBar Donuts

There are lots of reasons to drive south to the Upper Keys and add to that list SandBar, a food truck that puts out hot cake donuts. Paula and Jordan Quade cover their donuts in decadence—peanut butter banana, Butterfinger crunch, butter pecan coffee and whatever they're dreaming up for the specials board today.

Read more
Advertising
Bunnie Cakes
Photograph: Unsplash/Audrey Fretz

3. Bunnie Cakes

  • Restaurants
  • Doral
  • price 2 of 4

Everything at this Doral bakery is 100 percent vegan and—believe it or not—still 100 percent delicious. Cupcakes are normally the go-to here but don’t sleep on the mini donuts shaped into little hearts and each decorated in colorful frosting patterns.

Read more
Order online

4. Pink Love Donuts and More

Pink Love began life in Fort Lauderdale before adding a second location in Miami Beach, where it continues its obsession with well-dressed donuts. There are a staggering 80 of them on offer, mostly topped with colored frostings and candy and all manner of pretty adornments. There are even savory numbers, namely a loony tunes pizza donut with red sauce, cheese and pepperoni. They'll even add writing on top for special occasions, eliminating the need to hit the Publix deli. 

Read more
Advertising
Salt & Straw
Photograph: Courtesy Salt & Straw

5. Salt & Straw

The Oregon ice cream geniuses have opened two Miami shops, both offering up scoops of a donut-spiked ice cream that’s a partnership with The Salty Donut. And it’s a glorious marriage: cream cheese ice cream, chunks of glazed brioche donut, guava curd and puffed pastry streusel. Yes, we know, this entry on the best donuts is actually ice cream, but this homage to The Salty Donut is like a cool scoop of amazing.

Read more
Advertising
Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Yohermo E.

7. Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Olympia Heights
  • price 2 of 4

Guy Fieri gave it two flaming thumbs up on his ode to calories, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, and for good reason. Everything your inner child ever wanted to stuff on (and in) a donut gets stuffed on and in donuts here, from Fruity Pebbles to flan. Plus, fried chicken! Come hungry, leave semi-conscious.

Read more
Krispy Kreme Donuts
Photograph: Unsplash/The Creative Exchange

8. Krispy Kreme Donuts

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • North Miami Beach
  • price 2 of 4

The national chain consistently cranks out the fluffiest little clouds of glazed goodness, best ordered, of course, when the lit-up sign out front signals they’re hot and ready. Pro tip: six secs in a microwave gives takeout Krispy Kremes a new, warm life.

Read more
Advertising
Dandee Donuts Factory
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Tim S.

9. Dandee Donuts Factory

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • price 2 of 4

The old-school donut joint has three locations across South Florida and even expanded north to Massachusetts. There's a diner-style menu for dinner with grandpa-friendly dishes like chipped beef on toast, but the reason to come is the apple fritter, a bulbous marriage of a donut and an apple pie.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Need some caffeine?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.