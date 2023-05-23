A donut is, at its core, a blank canvas. By definition just a ring of dough, it excels equally with nothing but a sweet glaze as it does covered in all manner of sweet and savory toppings. In the deft hands of donut masters, this pastry can become a full breakfast, an acceptable midday snack or the most decadent dessert—maybe all three some days. The best donuts are very much worthy of the indulgence, of breaking a diet and reminding yourself why the best things in life are sweet.

Here in fitness-obsessed Miami, we’re not exactly known for our donuts. (Time Out’s own list of America’s best donut shops fails to mention any of ours.) But we’re here to proclaim loudly—and mouths proudly full of carbs—that this city is home to an exceptional crop of donut artists creating fried dough beauty befitting of the most refined palates. These are the best donut shops in Miami.

RECOMMENDED: The best chocolate shops in Miami