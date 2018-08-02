Your guide to restaurants in the Design District

Are you a tad shocked to learn there are so many great restaurants in the Design District? Don’t feel bad. Shopping tends gets all the credit in the area, but if you look past the designer brands you’ll be rewarded with some really good food. Hiding in plain sight is a member of our illustrious gang of the best tacos in Miami as well as one of the best restaurants in Miami. Period. Hungry yet? You will be. Because after you’ve walked the gorgeous Design District, viewed its art and window-shopped as much as your heart could take, you’re going to be hungry. Here are your options.

