The best part about visiting Mexico is finding those taco spots on every corner, serving up what might be the best thing you've ever eaten in a tortilla. Tacos El Porky, a tiny fast-food-quick spot in downtown, is going for that vibe, as evidenced by its trompo, a towering triangle of al pastor pork that gets shaved onto tacos with pineapple, onions and a cilantro mayo (add cheese to make it a “gringa”). As the name suggests, there's more pork than just pastor, with crispy fried chicharron served up simply by their glorious selves or in one very porky taco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacos “El Porky” (@tacoselporky)