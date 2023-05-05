Miami
Timeout

Tacos
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best tacos in Miami, from street food to a Michelin-starred tortilleria

These stellar Miami taco joints are serving fresh corn tortillas, heaping fillings and all the salsas you crave.

Written by
Jennifer Agress
&
Eric Barton
Contributor
Time Out Miami editors
Unlike most other foods, it’s generally accepted (and delicious) to stuff a taco with every type of food imaginable: traditional shredded carnitas, Korean short ribs, grasshoppers and, yes, even ice cream. Here in Miami, the humble taco’s supreme versatility is on full display, in the traditional Mexican street tacos churned out around town and lovingly contained in handmade corn tortillas. It’s also clear at the modern Mexican spots, where if it tastes good, it’s going in a taco. Below, we run down Miami’s very best tacos, the world’s most adaptable food.

RECOMMENDED: The best Mexican restaurants in Miami

A restaurant we love so much that we welcomed them into Time Out Market

La Santa Taqueria – Time Out Market
Photograph: Sebastian Fernandez

1. La Santa Taqueria – Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Don’t come here looking for sour cream and cheddar cheese. Chef Omar Montero doesn’t serve it and he’ll take offense if you ask, and we don’t blame him. Growing up in Mexico City, he gleaned from the city’s myriad carts and its diverse neighborhoods to put his spin on the taco holy trinity: double tortillas topped with a single, well-executed protein and a dollop of the freshest house-made salsa. At La Santa, you’ll find authentic classics, like the barbacoa and al pastor, and discover new favorites like the villamelón, a CDMX staple sold only at the Plaza de Toros—the world’s largest bullring.

Best tacos in Miami

Taquiza
Photograph: Courtesy Taquiza

1. Taquiza

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • North Beach
  • price 2 of 4

This delightful taco shack with two convenient locations (we’re partial to the North Beach spot for its proximity to parking and the sand) serves street-style tacos in homemade blue masa corn tortillas. The tortillas are purple and though fillings can be a tad pared down, the quality never disappoints. Oh, and your order is not complete without a side of hot, fluffy totopos and guac. We could stuff a mattress full of them and sleep peacefully forever.

Los Félix
Photograph: Courtesy Los Felix/William Hereford

2. Los Félix

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

The house-made tortillas at Los Félix begin with corn imported specially for them and ground in-house into a well-textured masa. Those tortillas are used only for one taco on the menu, al pastor style, made with pork butt marinated in spices and vinegar and topped simply with onions, cilantro and pineapple. But several items on the Los Félix lineup become taco-like, especially the ultra-tender pork cheek carnitas braised in oranges, with pumpkin sprouts, a hazelnut salsa and some of those blue corn tortillas, creating one of the better DIY tacos.

3. Uptown 66 Taqueria

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4

This MiMo walk-up window on Biscayne Boulevard serves some of Miami's very best tacos, burritos and nachos. For something out of the ordinary, try the birria tacos, served with the perfect consommé dip for the meaty, cheesy filling. But the classics here really shine, especially the carnitas. If you're seeking something a bit more substantial, the steak burrito stuffed with crispy potatoes never disappoints, and the nachos with a generous side of melted queso mixto are truly addictive. The vibe here is highly casual, with outdoor-only seating on picnic tables and smattering of high-tops.

Coyo Taco
Photograph: Wei Shi

4. Coyo Taco

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Wynwood

No taco list would be complete without Coyo Taco, the mighty Wynwood spot that spawned a global chain of beloved Mexican restaurants. Its first location continues to be its most popular with its outdoor picnic benches crammed with people tearing into tacos, burritos and other Mexican plates daily. The menu is filled mostly with stuff you’d recognize (and happily scarf down), like al pastor and carne asada. But don’t be afraid to branch out—for instance, try the carnitas de pato with extra (like, a lot) of Coyo’s house-made hot sauce. You’ll never crave regular carnitas ever again.

5. Wolf of Tacos

We’re in a time when some of the most delicious things must be had by putting in some work. That’s true with The Wolf, popping up somewhere, sometime soon, maybe near you. As of this posting, The Wolf appears Tuesday nights at J. Wakefield and Fridays until early morning at Dante’s HiFi. For those willing to look, you’ll find tacos of the simple Mexican street food variety: tortillas, meat, cilantro, onions, salsa. Specials abound, though, including occasional birria numbers and collab menus with fellow local talents.

Lolo’s Surf Cantina
Photograph: Courtesy Lolo’s Surf Cantina

6. Lolo’s Surf Cantina

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • South of Fifth
  • price 2 of 4

A more done-up version of the surf shacks you expect to find in Baja or Cabo, Lolo’s brings the age-old tradition of enjoying tacos on the beach to SoBe. Pick from a dozen different types of fillings, from carnitas and Baja fish to spicy shrimp and veggie, each one served in a white corn tortilla. Tacos are sold individually so go nuts mixing and matching, specifically on Tuesdays when they’re sold half-price.

El Primo Red Tacos
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Nahima Aparicio

7. El Primo Red Tacos

Like everyone else in the middle of the pandemic, El Primo went nuts for birria tacos, so much so that the quick downtown spot built a whole menu around them. There are birria tacos, of course, which you can dress up with cheese and guac. But there are also birria-style tostadas, nachos, burritos and a smash burger. What got them a lot of Instagram love early on, though, was the birriamen, a heaping helping of ramen noodles and fixings served in fatty, beefy birria drippings.

Mi Rinconcito Mexicano
Photograph: Unsplash/Xavier Crook

8. Mi Rinconcito Mexicano

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • East Little Havana
  • price 1 of 4

Find this Mexican gem hiding among the many Cuban concepts along Little Havan’s Calle Ocho. Don’t expect any flair or Miami pizzazz here—just a simple neighborhood spot that slings affordable, addictive tacos. Case in point: $6.50 will get you a triplet of classic tacos, such as carnitas or chorizo. No-nonsense grub this tasty is a dying breed in Miami. Eat up while it lasts.

El Rincon De Jalisco
Photograph: Unsplah/Luke Johnson

9. El Rincon De Jalisco

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Homestead
  • price 2 of 4

El Rincon is a way-south taco joint in Homestead, a South Florida farming community known for out-of-this-world Mexican food. It’s about an hour's drive from Downtown Miami but an essential stop on any Homestead day-trip. In addition to the meat favorites, El Rincon also offers mouth-watering seafood choices with shrimp and fish tacos.

Pilo’s Street Tacos
Photograph: Courtesy Pilo’s Street Tacos

10. Pilo’s Street Tacos

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Brickell
  • price 1 of 4

This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it casual spot in Brickell serves tacos that honor owner Derek Gonzalez’s late Aunt Pilo. Grab a lunch to-go or sit outside and people-watch over dinner and a beer. When you’re in the mood for something a little different, Pilo’s can deliver on that with tacos featuring slow-cooked rib eye, brisket and cactus. The guac even sneaks in fresh cucumber for an extra dose of brightness in an already perfect dip. Pilo’s recently opened a second, larger location in Wynwood should you need to spread out a little more with your taco feast.

Taquerias El Mexicano
Photograph: Courtesy Taquerias El Mexicano

11. Taquerias El Mexicano

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

This old-school Mexican joint got a much-needed facelift a couple of years ago courtesy of the Ball & Chain team. The food got an update too, including a fresh brunch menu with hangover-curing classics—think chilaquiles and huevos rancheros—served in its sprawling back courtyard. The simple Mexican tacos that made this place famous are still around, and they’re still just four bucks. Also at Taquerias: an upstairs Mexican candy shop that leads into a secret cocktail lounge. Both are worth checking out. 

12. Tacos el Porky

The best part about visiting Mexico is finding those taco spots on every corner, serving up what might be the best thing you've ever eaten in a tortilla. Tacos El Porky, a tiny fast-food-quick spot in downtown, is going for that vibe, as evidenced by its trompo, a towering triangle of al pastor pork that gets shaved onto tacos with pineapple, onions and a cilantro mayo (add cheese to make it a “gringa”). As the name suggests, there's more pork than just pastor, with crispy fried chicharron served up simply by their glorious selves or in one very porky taco. 

Caja Caliente
Photograph: Courtesy Caja Caliente

13. Caja Caliente

  • Restaurants
  • Cuban
  • Little Gables

Family-owned Caja Caliente is the proud inventor of “the original Cuban tacos,” a tasty mashup served wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. It turns out that when Cuba meets Mexico, delicious things happen, such as a taco stuffed with lechón, black beans pico de gallo and Caja’s addictive aioli (AKA green sauce). Caja offers a number of locally inspired creations, like the gator taco, as well as lighter options, like the grilled mahi-mahi. Be warned: these tacos are large so one and you might be done.

