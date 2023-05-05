Don’t come here looking for sour cream and cheddar cheese. Chef Omar Montero doesn’t serve it and he’ll take offense if you ask, and we don’t blame him. Growing up in Mexico City, he gleaned from the city’s myriad carts and its diverse neighborhoods to put his spin on the taco holy trinity: double tortillas topped with a single, well-executed protein and a dollop of the freshest house-made salsa. At La Santa, you’ll find authentic classics, like the barbacoa and al pastor, and discover new favorites like the villamelón, a CDMX staple sold only at the Plaza de Toros—the world’s largest bullring.
Unlike most other foods, it’s generally accepted (and delicious) to stuff a taco with every type of food imaginable: traditional shredded carnitas, Korean short ribs, grasshoppers and, yes, even ice cream. Here in Miami, the humble taco’s supreme versatility is on full display, in the traditional Mexican street tacos churned out around town and lovingly contained in handmade corn tortillas. It’s also clear at the modern Mexican spots, where if it tastes good, it’s going in a taco. Below, we run down Miami’s very best tacos, the world’s most adaptable food.
