Miami
Mano Nail Studio
Photograph: Courtesy Mano Nail Studio

The best nail salons in Miami for reliable mani-pedis and incredible nail art

Treat yourself to the mani-pedi you deserve at the best nail salons in Miami.

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Wood
If self-care were a sport, Miamians would be among its most rabid fans. As with most things, we tend to take our beauty to the extreme here—you can find a gym, hair salon, spa, botox injector or plastic surgeon (or ten) within your immediate radius pretty much wherever you are, at all times. But while there’s a nail salon seemingly on every block, from South Beach to Brickell, we wouldn’t recommend entrusting your digits to just anyone. Whether you're seeking a reliable, go-to mani-pedi spot or you're deep into the high-design Japanese gel game, head to these top polish parlors for quality results and friendly service. 

Best nail salons in Miami

Vanity Projects
Photograph: Courtesy Vanity Projects

1. Vanity Projects

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Wynwood
  • Recommended

When you want your hands to look like a work of art, head to high-end nail atelier Vanity Projects. The luxury salon-meets-gallery concept was founded in NYC by independent art curator and collector Rita de Alencar Pinto, who opened a second outpost in Miami in 2015. If you dream it, the ladies here can do it. From Barbie on your ring finger to glitter on your tips, available designs run the gamut. Clients are also welcomed to bring in their own inspiration for the talented techs to recreate. Prices are on the higher end (Swarovski-encrusted manicures are not cheap!), but Vanity Projects does offer $100 monthly design specials and a daily Afternoon Delight special (1 to 6pm), which you can preview on their Instagram.

Read review
Nail Witch Studios
Photograph: Courtesy Nail Witch Studios

2. Nail Witch Studios

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • Omni

Spots book up weeks in advance at this serious nail art salon helmed by Leslie Ayala, a Miami native who's amassed a loyal (celebrity) following over her decade-long career. The appointment-only Nail Witch Studios specializes in long-lasting Japanese and Korean gels using high-quality, hema-free, vegan products. This isn't your average man-pedi. Instead, expect your fingertips to be the tiny canvases on which skilled technicians render one-of-a-kind 3D nail art, character art and airbrushed designs. Basically, meticulous manicures amazing enough to be featured in music videos, brand campaigns and photo shoots—and a lot of them are.

Read more
Book online
Mano Nail Studio
Photograph: Courtesy Mano Nail Studio

3. Mano Nail Studio

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • Midtown

The vibe at this Midtown Miami nail salon is modern, clean and curated—step into the sun-filled salon to find an open space where every angle is the ideal aesthetic backdrop for your next social media post. (And you're probably going to want to snap a few pics once the geniuses at Mano are through with your digits.) Specializing in non-toxic, natural nail health using vegan Japanese gel and Après Gel-X Extensions, Mano creates "moments of self-expression as a form of self-care," according to the shop's founder, Monique Magnaye Ferraro. Opt for one of the two pre-designed monthly specials (typically $90 to $125) or dream up something entirely your own with your tech.  

Read more
Book online

4. NailSpa Miami Wellness Center

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • North Miami

This highly-rated North Miami nail salon and spa offers a range of services, from waxing and hairstyling to facials and body treatments—though the nails are the main draw. The space is clean and relaxing, the staff (ask for Jackson) are friendly and accommodating and, whether you're opting for something simple and classic or bold and intricate, you can rely on NailSpa to get it done right (at a price that won't break the bank).

Read more
Agave Beauty Bar Midtown
Photograph: Courtesy Agave Beauty Bar

5. Agave Beauty Bar Midtown

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • Midtown

Multitasking girlies, this one's for you. With locations in Midtown and Doral, Agave offers well-priced, reliable and highly customizable manicures and pedicures in a modern, cream-hued space. But with other services like brow tinting and lamination, lash lifts, facials, threading and esthetic treatments, this beauty bar is really a one-stop-shop for when you're in need of a solid self-care moment.

Read more
Book online

6. Tuka's Salon

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4
  • Recommended

Tuka is the Madonna of manicures, a nail-tech star who goes by one name and has fans from all over the world coming to her for pretty hands and feet. But she’s humble. She keeps prices competitive, especially for the trendy neighborhood, and surrounds herself with trusted staff, such as her mother, a pro at top-notch Brazilian manis. No longer making the rounds at buzzy fashion soirees, Tuka keeps busy tending to the legion of regulars she’s secured by offering speedy, quality service.

Read review
7. Spatacular Nails and Hair

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • Pinecrest

This no-frills spot in a Pinecrest strip mall is where you go when you require a good, old-fashioned nail job at a great price. Book a basic mani-pedi for as little as $34. They don't offer much beyond gel (Shellac or OPI Gel), so don't expect dip or nail art. But the space is clean, the service is professional, the meticulously applied gel lasts for weeks and walk-ins are always welcome.

Read more
Gloss Nail Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Gloss Nail Bar

8. Gloss Nail Bar

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4
  • Recommended

Gloss Nail Bar believes chemicals have no place near your nails, which is why the organic salon only carries all-natural polishes and beauty products. The parlor’s high standards won’t cramp your style either; there are more than 100 colors to choose from, all of which are non-toxic, vegan and free of preservatives. Manicures and pedicures are offered as “express,” “essential” or “sumptuous” services, varying in time, price and amenities. But even 15-minute manis feel indulgent when you're sitting back in a plush couch taking in the scent of lavender and other essential oils in the air. 

Read review
9. Mira Nail Bar

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Edgewater
  • price 2 of 4
  • Recommended

If your idea of a manicure is sipping wine while someone gently pushes your cuticles and polishes your nails, Mira Nail Bar is the place for you. Relaxation is the focus of this Edgewater salon, which is equipped with big, comfy pedicure loungers and numerous service stations for both regular and gel manicures. Relaxed or in a rush, you won’t find yourself waiting for a seat or feel like you’re being pushed out once your service is complete.    

Read review
Uncover more ways to look and feel great in Miami

