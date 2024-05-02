When you want your hands to look like a work of art, head to high-end nail atelier Vanity Projects. The luxury salon-meets-gallery concept was founded in NYC by independent art curator and collector Rita de Alencar Pinto, who opened a second outpost in Miami in 2015. If you dream it, the ladies here can do it. From Barbie on your ring finger to glitter on your tips, available designs run the gamut. Clients are also welcomed to bring in their own inspiration for the talented techs to recreate. Prices are on the higher end (Swarovski-encrusted manicures are not cheap!), but Vanity Projects does offer $100 monthly design specials and a daily Afternoon Delight special (1 to 6pm), which you can preview on their Instagram.