1. Little River Flea
The vibe at Little River Flea is curated and community-driven, with a focus on small businesses and sustainability. Find all sorts of secondhand and vintage items, from perfectly worn-in graphic tees to vinyl records and homewares. There’s also a neat selection of handmade items and plants for sale, and usually yummy snacks and cocktails, depending on where they're popping up (usually Higher Ground or ZeyZey). Check Instagram for dates and details.
View this post on Instagram