Swap Shop
Swap Shop

The best flea markets in Miami for bargain hunting and vintage finds

Score sweet deals, gently used gems and delicious eats at Miami’s best flea markets.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Yes, Miami has become notoriously expensive and the people who come here are not shy about flaunting their wealth. But there is also so much to experience in this city on the cheap, like a day sunbathing on one of Miami’s famous beaches or scouring for treasures at the best thrift shops in Miami. If it’s time to give your wallet a little break or the thrill of a great bargain just gets you off, look no further. We’ve hunted down all of Miami’s best flea markets so you can get your fill of guilt-free shopping—plus a strong dose of local flavor.

Best flea markets in Miami

1. Little River Flea

The vibe at Little River Flea is curated and community-driven, with a focus on small businesses and sustainability. Find all sorts of secondhand and vintage items, from perfectly worn-in graphic tees to vinyl records and homewares. There’s also a neat selection of handmade items and plants for sale, and usually yummy snacks and cocktails, depending on where they're popping up (usually Higher Ground or ZeyZey). Check Instagram for dates and details. 

2. Magic City Flea

Magic City Flea is an eclectic roving flea market that pops up everywhere from Wynwood to Brickell. Typically, the vendors here are young, edgy and committed to sourcing the most unique and sustainable vintage pieces. You’ll also find independent screen printers, unique plant purveyors, healing crystals connoisseurs, jewelry designers, food, drinks and more. Check Instagram for dates and details. 

Yellow Green Farmers Market
Photograph: Courtesy Yellow Green Farmers Market

3. Yellow Green Farmers Market

Open Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6:30pm, Yellow Green Farmers Market delivers on the fresh produce and locally sourced foods front. This massive indoor-outdoor destination also boasts dozens of vendors peddling affordable clothing and accessories, cosmetics, home decor, handmade natural products, vintage and more. It’s an impressive operation with enough shopping, eating, drinking and live entertainment to take up a few good hours of your day. 3080 Sheridan St, Hollywood

Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop

  • Movie theaters

The Swap Shop is a weird, random and absolutely massive indoor-outdoor market in Broward County. Here, you’ll find just about everything, including a 14-screen drive-in movie theater, a tiny amusement park and so much more. It’s a bit of a drive from Miami, but there’s really no other market that embodies the weirdness of South Florida as accurately as the Swap Shop. 3291 W Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

5. Redland Market Village

At Homestead’s best flea market, you can haggle your way into some sweet deals and also eat delicious, fresh Mexican food from local vendors. You can find everything here: pets, shoes, plants, fish, jewelry, fishing supplies, homewares and produce. A visit to the Latin-American-flavored food court at Redland Market Village is a must, too. It’ll help give you the strength to tackle this 27-acre market. 24420 S Dixie Hwy

6. Tropicana Flea Market

Tropicana is Miami’s largest flea market, with over 200 indoor-outdoor vendors heavy on the Latin vibes. For a slice of Miami’s vibrant cultural offerings, this is your market. Stuff your face with authentic Latin fare for the price of a glass of water at certain haughty Miami restaurants. You’ll most certainly find something funky to add to your closet, too. 2591 NW 36th St

7. Opa Locka Indoor Flea Market

The Opa Locka Indoor Flea Market is a massive flea market that’s open daily from 9am to 6pm. Formerly a sprawling outdoor market whose iconic Moorish Revival arches welcomed guests for more than 40 years, today's newly managed indoor market still boasts more than 200 vendors, selling everything from discounted furniture and farm produce to handmade items and delicious food. 13449 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-Locka

