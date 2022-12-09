Inflation sucks. So much so that several dishes on this list saw hefty price increases or had to be cut entirely. It’s understandable: Restaurants already operate on razor-thin margins, and this wild economy hasn't helped. Luckily, we’ve still got a whole lot of delicious dishes in Miami that clock in at $10 or just a few cents over. These aren’t the sort of cheap eats we’d avoid mentioning to our friends—there will be no items with “supreme” in the name, Crunchwrap or otherwise. Instead, we’ve assembled not just some of the city’s most affordable food, but also some of its most objectively delicious food, including a few of the best sandwiches in Miami. And we promise you won’t have to wait in line at a drive-through to get it.

