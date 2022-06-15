Miami
Timeout

Fireworks - July 4th
Photograph: Unsplash/Ray Hennessy

Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks in Miami

Plan for the year's most brilliant pyrotechnics show: 4th of July fireworks in Miami.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
It's been more than two years since the Fourth of July fireworks in Miami were the grand spectacle the city's used to. But we're hopeful Independence Day 2022 will bring them back. While we await confirmation about the return of Bayfront Park’s big display over Downtown Miami and the large pyrotechnic shows at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables and Lummus Park in Miami Beach, there are a few others to mark in your calendars this year. Below, a look at where to see fireworks this July 4th in Miami, including a drive-in, a Facebook Live stream and more. 

RECOMMENDED: The best Fourth of July events in Miami

Where can I watch the 4th July fireworks in Miami?

Miami has several Fourth of July fireworks displays, including shows in Doral, Hialeah and Miami Springs. The annual fireworks show at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami and at Lummus Park in Miami Beach have not yet been announced.

What time are the fireworks on July 4th Miami?

Events typically begin by 7pm while the fireworks show don't take place until after sunset, approximately at 9pm. Check back for updates. 

4th July Fireworks

Biltmore Hotel, Coral Gables
Photograph: Courtesy Biltmore Hotel

1. Biltmore Hotel, Coral Gables

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables

The Biltmore's fireworks show is back after two years and promises to be a spectacular affair. Access to the golf course lawn is free and open to the public, featuring live entertainment and food trucks. The grounds will open at 5pm, followed by a 7pm concert and a 9pm fireworks show. There's also a Stars and Stripes Barbecue Dinner option with unlimited food and an open bar (tickets are available online). Either option at this Gables landmark will be a perfect place to spend Independence Day. July 4 5–10pm; free.

Trump National Doral Miami, Doral
Photograph: Unsplash/Yiran Yang

2. Trump National Doral Miami, Doral

Out west, the City of Doral is treating its residents to a 20-minute fireworks display at the Trump National Hotel. Tickets are free but limited and only available to those who reside in Doral. However, everyone is invited to watch the fireworks live-streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube Live on the @cityofdoral’s channels, beginning at 9:20pm. July 4 at 6pm. Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave; free with a ticket.

