It's been more than two years since the Fourth of July fireworks in Miami were the grand spectacle the city's used to. But we're hopeful Independence Day 2022 will bring them back. While we await confirmation about the return of Bayfront Park’s big display over Downtown Miami and the large pyrotechnic shows at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables and Lummus Park in Miami Beach, there are a few others to mark in your calendars this year. Below, a look at where to see fireworks this July 4th in Miami, including a drive-in, a Facebook Live stream and more.

Where can I watch the 4th July fireworks in Miami?

Miami has several Fourth of July fireworks displays, including shows in Doral, Hialeah and Miami Springs. The annual fireworks show at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami and at Lummus Park in Miami Beach have not yet been announced.

What time are the fireworks on July 4th Miami?

Events typically begin by 7pm while the fireworks show don't take place until after sunset, approximately at 9pm. Check back for updates.