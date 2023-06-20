Miami
Fireworks at Biltmore Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Kenneth Garcia

The best 4th of July events in Miami

From firework celebrations to outdoor barbecues, here are the best events and happenings to celebrate the Fourth of July in Miami.

Virginia Gil
Melissa Puppo
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Melissa Puppo
What’s a Fourth of July without grilled dogs and an epic fireworks show? Of course, many of us will be starting the day with some quality time at one of the sun-soaked Miami beaches or at a water park in Miami—it’s going to be a hot one this year, folks! From backyard barbecues to rooftop soirees and more, there’s a little bit of everything going on around the city to properly commemorate America’s independence. Below, check out our roundup of the best Fourth of July events in Miami to kick off sweet summertime. 

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Fourth of July in Miami

4th of July in Miami events

4th on the Green at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

3. 4th on the Green at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Aventura
  • price 4 of 4

The Aventura resort brings back its beloved July 4th celebration, 4th on the Green. It’s a family-friendly affair with a DJ, a bounce house, carnival foods, a barbecue and food trucks—plus unlimited beer, wine and freedom cocktails for the grownups. It’s a big, backyard blowout on the Turnberry greens that culminates in a spectacular fireworks display. The event is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket.

When is it? July 4, 7–10 pm. Where is it? JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. $150, children $75.

Military Appreciation Day at loanDepot Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Eric Kilby

4. Military Appreciation Day at loanDepot Park

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • East Little Havana

It doesn’t get any more American than immersing yourself in the spirit of America's favorite pastime this festive holiday. Our very own Miami Marlins take on the St. Louis Cardinals this Fourth of July at loanDepot Park. Bring out the fam to sling back hot dogs, or enjoy some of the ballpark’s newest culinary additions like the Cubano Gigante, a 34-inch, three-pound Cuban sandwich, loaded buffalo fries and crunchy funnel cakes, topped with powdered sugar. July 4, 1:10 pm

Independence Day Celebration Concert at Lummus Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. Independence Day Celebration Concert at Lummus Park

  • Attractions
  • South Beach

This year, MMF Symphony Orchestra and Alumni Division Singers, conducted by founder and artistic director Michael Rossi, will perform on Ocean Drive before and during the City of Miami Beach’s annual fireworks show. Bring your blankets to spread out along the lush oceanfront Lummus Park while enjoying festive selections including Broadway hits and patriotic tunes like Tchaikovsky’s bombastic 1812 Overture, Armed Forces Salute, Stars and Stripes and more. July 4, 8:30pm; free

Loews Coral Gables Hotel’s Star Spangled BBQ
Photograph: Unsplash/Alexander Kagan

8. Loews Coral Gables Hotel’s Star Spangled BBQ

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a sky-high barbecue dinner on the Loews Coral Gables’ ninth-floor event lawn. Dig into an all-American spread featuring cookout staples, grilling stations, desserts and an open bar. Live entertainment and fireworks round out the holiday fun. Guests can also enjoy premium spirit activations all weekend long poolside and at Americana Bar. 2950 Coconut Grove Dr, Coral Gables; July 4, 6pm–10pm; $175; children $100

Nikki Beach Stars and Stripes
Photograph: Courtesy Nikki Beach

9. Nikki Beach Stars and Stripes

  • Nightlife
  • South of Fifth

One of Miami Beach’s hottest day clubs keeps things traditional as they deck out the breezy space in red, white and blue decor to celebrate America’s stars and stripes. Guests can enjoy music and entertainment, festive foods (think All-American beef sliders and apple pie) and a special South of Fifth fireworks show. July 4, 2–10pm

