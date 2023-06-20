Everyone’s favorite waterfront party spot is celebrating America's independence with a full day of live music, drink specials and, of course, fireworks. Sip on red-white-and-blue cocktails, get your hands on free Wharf swag and find your seat for the free nighttime pyro display. July 4, noon
What’s a Fourth of July without grilled dogs and an epic fireworks show? Of course, many of us will be starting the day with some quality time at one of the sun-soaked Miami beaches or at a water park in Miami—it’s going to be a hot one this year, folks! From backyard barbecues to rooftop soirees and more, there’s a little bit of everything going on around the city to properly commemorate America’s independence. Below, check out our roundup of the best Fourth of July events in Miami to kick off sweet summertime.
RECOMMENDED: Guide to Fourth of July in Miami