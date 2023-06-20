The Aventura resort brings back its beloved July 4th celebration, 4th on the Green. It’s a family-friendly affair with a DJ, a bounce house, carnival foods, a barbecue and food trucks—plus unlimited beer, wine and freedom cocktails for the grownups. It’s a big, backyard blowout on the Turnberry greens that culminates in a spectacular fireworks display. The event is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket.

When is it? July 4, 7–10 pm. Where is it? JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. $150, children $75.