Yes, selfies with the gallos are a must. The first of them arrived in 2002, when the Miami-Dade Empowerment Trust purchased eight five-foot rooster sculptures based on a model designed by the late, legendary local sculptor Tony Lopez. Since then, more than 70 similar roosters have been created, all inspired by the original design.

You can find these funky, often themed Calle Ocho Roosters at the entrance of Little Havana (at Calle Ocho and 27th Avenue), the beginning of the heritage district (Calle Ocho and 17th Avenue), several at 16th Avenue, and many more scattered along Calle Ocho and Flagler Street.