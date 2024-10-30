Miami is in a constant state of reinvention. It seems every few years, a new neighborhood emerges as the epicenter of cool. This year, that epicenter is Little River. Named one of 2024’s coolest neighborhoods in the world by Time Out editors, Little River has quickly grown into Miami’s hub for some of the city’s the best independent shops, art galleries and Michelin-worthy restaurants.

This historic business district straddles Little Haiti, so expect to encounter plenty of Caribbean influences and flavorful cuisine as you explore the eclectic neighborhood. Nestled between the warehouses and botanicas, you’ll also find new sporting facilities, tiny film labs, funky design studios and micro-breweries. Not sure where to start? Consider this list your insider’s guide to the best things to eat, see, and do in Little River right now.

