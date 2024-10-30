Subscribe
The best things to do in Little River, Miami's new epicenter of "cool"

Explore vintage shops, get to know local artists and sample indie brews in this edgy and historic Miami neighborhood.

Caitlin Driscoll
Written by Caitlin Driscoll
Contributor
Contributors: Falyn Wood & Jesse Scott
Miami is in a constant state of reinvention. It seems every few years, a new neighborhood emerges as the epicenter of cool. This year, that epicenter is Little River. Named one of 2024’s coolest neighborhoods in the world by Time Out editors, Little River has quickly grown into Miami’s hub for some of the city’s the best independent shops, art galleries and Michelin-worthy restaurants. 

This historic business district straddles Little Haiti, so expect to encounter plenty of Caribbean influences and flavorful cuisine as you explore the eclectic neighborhood. Nestled between the warehouses and botanicas, you’ll also find new sporting facilities, tiny film labs, funky design studios and micro-breweries. Not sure where to start? Consider this list your insider’s guide to the best things to eat, see, and do in Little River right now.  

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Little River

The best things to do in Little River

1. Vibe out to indie sounds at ZeyZey

  • Nightlife
  • Pop-ups and food events
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
Vibe out to indie sounds at ZeyZey
Vibe out to indie sounds at ZeyZey
Photograph: World Red Eye

ZeyZey looks like it could be a friend’s bohemian bungalow—if your friend had their own natural wine gazebo, custom sound system and vinyl listening room, shipping container cocktail bar and mainstage for live performances. The 15,000 square-foot music venue hosts community-driven programming and outdoor performances on the weekends, vinyl DJs and electronic dance parties inside, plus monthly residencies featuring Miami mainstays and DJ collectives from around the world.

Time Out tip: Many of the events are ticketed, and you can get discounted entry if you purchase your tickets in advance. Check their website for the weekly lineup.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106195145/image.jpg
Falyn Wood
 Editor, Time Out Miami

2. Feast on 12 different cuisines at The Citadel

  • Food court
  • Little River
Feast on 12 different cuisines at The Citadel
Feast on 12 different cuisines at The Citadel
Photograph: Caitlin Driscoll for Time Out

There’s something for everyone at The Citadel. Part food hall, part marketplace, this mixed-use building is home to some exceptional food and drink concepts selling everything from pizza to pho, to Cali-style breakfast burritos. Chart your own food crawl with burgers from USBS, small-batch ice cream from Sweet Melody and Caribbean conch fritters by Manjay. Soak up city views from the Key West-inspired rooftop, then hop down the rabbit hole of Sir Thrifty, a psychedelic gold mine of vintage comic books, action figures, letterman jackets and other nostalgic finds. 

Time Out tip: Catch a college football game on The Citadel’s big screen with $3 beer specials and $10 cocktails all season long.

3. Get ahead of the trends at Mids Market

Get ahead of the trends at Mids Market
Get ahead of the trends at Mids Market
Photograph: Caitlin Driscoll for Time Out

Mids Market is a haven for all things thrift and vintage. We’re talking designer labels, Gameboy consoles, records and so much more. Owners Ryan and Evelyn Frankel draw from their experience with vintage wholesale to curate Mids’ selection, using sales data and trend insights to stock the best selection of what’s hot and what’s to come. Vintage is typically priced $15 to $100, though most items are $35 or less. (Thrift bins start at just $6 per item!) Across this spacious storefront, you’ll also find a Hi-Fi sound system, arcade games, an apothecary, museum-style exhibits and a “rework station” to cut, sew and bedazzle your secondhand finds. 

Time Out tip: Starting this fall, Mids Market will host panel discussions, album listening parties and a weekly Saturday market featuring local vendors. Check out their Instagram for upcoming events!

4. Build a budget-friendly bouquet at Rose Coloured

Build a budget-friendly bouquet at Rose Coloured
Build a budget-friendly bouquet at Rose Coloured
Photograph: Francisco Moraga

This floral design studio is an OG Little River staple. Miami-founded and women-led, Rose Coloured crafts whimsical, garden-style bouquets available for pre-order and same-day pickup. They also sell a curated selection of gifts and goodies like dried floral artworks, cheeky birthday cards, candles and more. We love their DIY stem bar, where you can pick and choose various stems from $3 and up to create a budget-friendly bouquet.

Time Out tip: Pop over in the morning and order your bouquet in-person to view their inventory and choose your favorite vase. 

5. Cozy up with Vietnamese comfort food at Tran An

  • Vietnamese
  • Little River
  • price 1 of 4
Cozy up with Vietnamese comfort food at Tran An
Cozy up with Vietnamese comfort food at Tran An
Photograph: Ruben Cabrera

Vietnamese food is a family matter at Tran An, a cozy design-forward restaurant with retro flair. Chef Jon Nguyen named Tran An after his grandfather. The menu is served in an old-school photo album, complete with 4x6 prints of Chef Jon’s childhood. Even the animal busts nod to the family’s Chinese zodiac signs. The same thoughtfulness applies to Tran An’s kitchen, where "Uncle Jon" experiments with family recipes and Vietnamese comforts like Hanoi-style bún chả, chicken slaw, bánh mì with maggi butter and strawberry Vietnamese coffee. Stop by for grab-and-go lunch specials or pull up a chair to chat with Tran An’s friendly chefs. When you’re here, you’re part of Uncle Jon’s family.

Time Out tip: Order take-out on the spot from Tran An’s counter, or snack on $5 happy hour specials Monday through Thursday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.

Order online

6. Drink with monsters at Bar Kaiju

  • Cocktail bars
  • Little River
Drink with monsters at Bar Kaiju
Drink with monsters at Bar Kaiju
Photograph: Caitlin Driscoll for Time Out

Hidden on The Citadel’s mezzanine floor, Bar Kaiju is dedicated to the weirdly wonderful world of kaiju, a Japanese term for “strange beasts.” Where most bars conjure up a drink and name it afterward, Bar Kaiju begins with a legendary creature, and builds the cocktail based on the culture, geography and physicality of that kaiju, all with ingredients and flavors commonly found in the kaiju’s native land. Pull up a seat at the bar and chat with Kaiju’s mixologists for even more brilliant discoveries—you’ll quickly learn why this hidden gem was named one of Bon Appetit’s must-visit new bars of 2024. 

Time Out tip: Take home a monster memento with Bar Kaiju’s fully playable trading cards; the holographic illustrations are works of art. 

7. Shop one-of-a-kind creations at éliou

Shop one-of-a-kind creations at éliou
Shop one-of-a-kind creations at éliou
Photograph: Courtest @eliou__

éliou is a technicolor treasure trove of hand-made jewelry, crochet dresses and other playful designs dreamed up by two local creatives, Cristy Mantilla and Duda Teixeira. The brand’s Little River boutique doubles as a production space, where a team of women artisans pieces together one-of-a-kind creations and genderless fashions made with natural materials. Think freshwater pearl earrings, glass-bead necklaces and upcycled denim from deadstock fabric. If éliou’s celebrity fans are any indication, this Miami brand is one to watch. 

Time Out tip: Éliou offers same-day pickup for online orders, perfect for gifts and last-minute outfits.

8. Drink like a European at Magie

  • Wine bars
  • Little River
  • price 2 of 4
Drink like a European at Magie
Drink like a European at Magie
Photograph: Caitlin Driscoll for Time Out

Magie is a charming wine bar with a European sensibility. Rather than dedicated table service, Magie has a walk-up counter, similar to what might find in Spain or Portugal (though rest assured, Magie’s team is standing by to share wine recs, clean up tables and generally maintain pleasantries.) The indoor lounge is lined with mismatched furniture and funky artworks that lead to a fridge full of natural wines, craft ciders and various meats and cheeses for DIY charcuterie boards. They also have a small kitchen that churns out elevated bar snacks like escargot and olive tapenade, and various F&B collabs with the likes of Lazy Oyster, Wolf of Tacos and other local favorites. 

Time Out tip: Stop by for Magie’s monthly Somm Club, when local sommeliers nominate each other for an evening of curated sips and wine education.

9. Marvel at contemporary art at Primary

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Little River
Marvel at contemporary art at Primary
Marvel at contemporary art at Primary
Photograph: Oriol Tarridas, courtesy Primary.

Think of Primary as a local arts collective with a dash of punk rock attitude. At their Little River gallery, industrial interiors are framed by exposed beams and cement block walls, a perfect match for Primary’s curatorial vision to showcase contemporary artists with, as co-owner Books Bischof puts it, “a fringe narrative and almost-bootleg energy.” In addition to rotating exhibitions, the gallery has an outdoor sculpture garden and a summer residency program for local artists. Outside of the Little River space, Primary has led dozens of public art installations across Wynwood, the Design District and the new Miami World Center in downtown. 

Time Out tip: Stay tuned for Primary’s group exhibition, debuting this December for Miami Art Week.

10. Treat yourself to a facial at Skn Elements

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Little River
  • price 2 of 4
Treat yourself to a facial at Skn Elements
Treat yourself to a facial at Skn Elements
Photograph: Courtesy Skn Elements

Skn Elements is a boutique medspa that focuses on clinical skincare and barely-there cosmetic treatments. Along with microneedling and customized facials, they offer LED light therapy, laser hair removal, lash lifts, brow lamination, non-surgical body contouring and much more. “Accessible skin wellness” is the motto here; as such, Skn Elements has affordable monthly memberships to prolong your results. Their first-tier Silver Membership ($89 per month) includes one standard facial, and a tailored “tune-up” based on your specific skin needs. 

Time Out tip: Try to Glo2Facial, a popular three-step facial that combines oxygenation, ultrasound therapy, and lymphatic drainage for toned, glowy skin with zero downtime.

11. Immerse yourself in the local art scene at Locust Projects

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
Immerse yourself in the local art scene at Locust Projects
Immerse yourself in the local art scene at Locust Projects
Photograph: Courtesy Locust Projects

Miami's longest-running alternative art space, Locust Projects recently relocated its headquarters to an expanded space in Little River. Founded by Miami-based artists Elizabeth Withstandley, Westen Charles and COOPER, the non-profit art center focuses on multimedia installations and experimental art by emerging local and international artists. 

Time Out tip: Mingle with the local arts crowd at one of Locust Projects community events, like the ongoing Locust Late workshop series. Those curious about collecting can check out the Editions Shop, which offers a curated selection of (relatively) more affordable works.

12. Get your glizzy on at Off Site

  • Gastropubs
  • Little River
  • price 1 of 4
Get your glizzy on at Off Site
Get your glizzy on at Off Site
Photograph: Caitlin Driscoll for Time Out

This nano-brewery is arguably known more for its food than its beer, but you’d be remiss to skip either. Chef and co-owner Steven Santana’s Super Good Chicken sandwich (of former Boxelder fame) is a masterclass in simplicity: lettuce, pickles, secret sauce, a pillowy bun and a buttermilk-battered chicken thigh we’re still drooling over. The koji-cured burger has been named among the best in Miami, as have the “champion” hot dogs. Wash it all down with Off Site’s Super Good Lager or another craft beer from their rotating selection. 

Time Out tip: Off Site is brewing up a special seltzer collab with a local partner—keep your eyes peeled! 

13. Hang in the beer garden at Magic 13 Brewing Co.

  • Breweries
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4
Hang in the beer garden at Magic 13 Brewing Co.
Hang in the beer garden at Magic 13 Brewing Co.
Photograph: Ruben Pictures

This independently-owned brewery, taproom and beer garden in Little River is a lowkey neighborhood spot for a weekday happy hour, a family-friendly activity on a Sunday or a gathering with friends during regular programming like karaoke and open mic nights. Outside, lounge and snack on provisions from the brewery's food menu while taking in the occasional live performance. In addition to the beers, Magic 13 recently added cocktails to its menu made with a new line of house-distilled spirits.

Time Out tip: Enjoy two-for-one on beers, wines and cocktails during happy hour, Tuesday to Friday from noon to 6pm.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106195145/image.jpg
Falyn Wood
 Editor, Time Out Miami
Buy ticket

14. Shop tinned fish and organic wines at Zero Zero

Shop tinned fish and organic wines at Zero Zero
Shop tinned fish and organic wines at Zero Zero
Photograph: Caitlin Driscoll for Time Out

A few doors down from Off Site, you’ll find Zero Zero, a friendly neighborhood wine shop with a focus on natural wines and non-alcoholic beverages. The proximity is no coincidence; these Little River spots share the same owners, Nicole and Adam Darnell—the same folks behind Wynwood’s Boxelder market (RIP). Browse an artsy collection of organic wines from small production vineyards across California, Oregon, Australia and beyond; plus aesthetically pleasing cans of tinned fish and curated home goods by Miami artisans. 

Time Out tip: Join the Zero Zero Wine Club for monthly deliveries of hand-picked wines, special discounts, and exclusive access to limited-edition merch.

15. Sip on rare artisanal teas at Admari

Sip on rare artisanal teas at Admari
Sip on rare artisanal teas at Admari
Photograph: Caitlin Driscoll for Time Out

Founded by an award-winning tea mixologist, Admari is a modern tea studio with cozy living room vibes intentionally designed to welcome tea lovers and newcomers alike. Along with classic blends like Earl Grey and matcha, Admari sources rare artisanal teas and premium loose-leaf blends directly from farms all over the world, from Japan to Taiwan, to Colombia and Vietnam. Founder Adrienne Etkin personally visits her purveyors to learn the culture and cultivation of each specialty tea sold in her Little River shop. She later shares this knowledge at Admari’s CommuniTEA events, where locals mix and mingle over deep-steamed delights. 

Time Out tip: Check out Admari’s monthly writing workshops for some literary inspiration served with sensational tea.

16. Hang with local bikers at Imperial Moto

  • Coffee shops
  • Little River
  • price 2 of 4
Hang with local bikers at Imperial Moto
Hang with local bikers at Imperial Moto
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Matt M.

Motorcycles and coffee may seem an odd couple; Imperial Moto is proof that opposites attract. Housed in an old mechanic shop, this Little River cafe is big on responsibly grown beans and vintage motorcycles, as evident by the bad-ass bikes on display. Imperial Moto works closely with sustainable farms throughout Colombia and Brazil to ensure top-quality lattes, cold brews and other espresso-fueled favorites, all roasted in-house. Bikers can also shop Imperial’s branded line of helmets, gloves, and signature hats. And if that weren’t enough, Imperial Moto will soon serve wine and craft beer, expanding their cafe into a vibey evening lounge.

Time Out tip: Plan your visit around Imperial’s weekend meet-ups to experience biker culture first-hand.

17. Get your dink on at Dinko Pickleball Complex

Get your dink on at Dinko Pickleball Complex
Get your dink on at Dinko Pickleball Complex
Photograph: Coutesy Dinko Complex

The brainchild of two local friends who love pickleball, Maria Claudia Sarmiento and Isabel Alonso, this Upper Eastside facility opened in July 2024. The four-court, indoor Dinko Pickleball Complex is as pretty as it is serious, equipped with popping pink and blue courts, video replay capabilities (yes, you can replay those controversial calls that your friends like to make), a café, VIP area and more. The facility is also home to the Dinko Team, a traveling pickleball team with top-tier pros and amateurs alike. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106006168/image.jpg
Jesse Scott
 Contributor
