ZeyZey looks like it could be a friend’s bohemian bungalow—if your friend had their own natural wine gazebo, custom sound system and vinyl listening room, shipping container cocktail bar and mainstage for live performances. The 15,000 square-foot music venue hosts community-driven programming and outdoor performances on the weekends, vinyl DJs and electronic dance parties inside, plus monthly residencies featuring Miami mainstays and DJ collectives from around the world.
Time Out tip: Many of the events are ticketed, and you can get discounted entry if you purchase your tickets in advance. Check their website for the weekly lineup.