Miami
Tidal Cove
Photograph: Courtesy Tidal Cove

The best water parks in Miami to cool off and splash around on a hot day

Escape the hot Florida sun at these top Miami water parks, complete with water slides, splash pads, lazy rivers and more.

Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Krista Diamond
Contributors
Ryan Pfeffer
&
Falyn Wood
Miami beaches are ideal for cooling off on a sticky-hot day, but even the beachiest of beachgoers need a little break from all that sun and sand once in a while. Enter Miami's best water parks. When the temperatures rise, school's out and you're desperate for fun and fresh things to do with kids in Miami, water parks fit the bill—and they come in a variety of shapes, sizes and price points. Boasting slides, rapids, splash zones, lazy rivers and aquatic playgrounds, these family-friendly Miami water parks range from over-the-top attractions you can spend all day enjoying to smaller outfits tucked away in local Miami parks and community centers. Below, find our picks of the city’s must-visit water parks.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Miami

Best water parks in Miami

Tidal Cove
Photograph: Ricardo Mejia

1. Tidal Cove

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Aventura
  • price 3 of 4

This family-friendly addition to Aventura’s JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is about the best hotel perk any kid could ask for. Free to guests and open to the public, Tidal Cove packs in all the water-park essentials—slides, a lazy river, a FlowRider surf simulator and a splash zone for the little ones. Plus, it boasts a full bar, poolside service and rentable cabanas for the grown-ups to chill under and sip frozé.

Must ride: The Boomerango for a brief but terrifying moment of near-weightlessness. 

Read more
Book online
Rapids Water Park
Photograph: Courtesy Rapids Water Park

2. Rapids Water Park

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • price 3 of 4

Every true South Florida kid has a memory of Rapids Water Park. The sprawling attraction has been a favorite birthday party spot for thousands and thousands of kids thanks to its selection of insane water slides and epic lazy river. The commute (an hour and a half from Miami) is far from convenient, but folks keep flocking to Rapids despite the distance, which speaks to the park’s quality. 

Must ride: Dubbed Mega Mayhem, the new jet-propelled dueling water coaster blasts riders uphill and around curves on a thrilling ride that can reach speeds of up to 22 mph.

Read more
Jungle Island
Photograph: Courtesy Jungle Island

3. Jungle Island

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Miami
  • price 2 of 4

One of Miami’s oldest tourist attractions (founded in 1936), the iconic eco-park on Watson Island gives guests of all ages a chance to mingle with some of the world’s most rare and adorable animals while exploring the property’s many lush habitats. Starting this June, a new inflatable water park dubbed Jungle Splash will be included with general admission so guests can cool off in between cuddling with capybaras. Expect to find a dynamic, multi-level playground structure, three towering water slides and three wading pools. New dining options including a beer garden will also open as part of the new experience, plus a splash zone ideal for hosting your kiddo's next birthday party.

Read more
Grapeland Water Park
Photograph: Courtesy Grapeland Water Park

4. Grapeland Water Park

  • Things to do
  • Grapeland Heights
  • price 1 of 4

This is a public attraction owned and operated by the city that offers a lazy river, a few playground areas, a pirate-themed area and a shipwreck water playground. There are wade pools for toddlers and large recreational pools for more experienced swimmers, plus splashy slides for thrill-seekers. Note: the park opens on weekends during the summer season.

Must ride: The Pirate’s Plunge

Read more
Venetian Pool
Photograph: Shutterstock/Marco Borghini

6. Venetian Pool

  • Things to do
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

While not quite a waterpark, Venetian Pool is the crème de la crème of fancy swimming holes in Miami. Created in 1923 from a naturally occurring coral rock quarry, the 820,000-gallon pool is fed by a fresh-water spring. Surrounded by palm trees, shady fields and beautiful porticos, it’s a lushly fabulous way to beat the Miami heat. Everyone three years of age and older is welcome Tuesday through Sunday.

Must ride: Swim up to the cave-like grottos.

Read more
McDonald Water Park
Photograph: Courtesy McDonald Water Park

7. McDonald Water Park

  • Things to do
  • Hialeah
  • price 1 of 4

The water attraction set amid this beautiful, 17-acre Hialeah park has so much to offer. Opened seasonally, it’s a public attraction with a water playground, wave pool, lazy river, waterfall, splash pad, party areas, and a snack bar. It’s absolutely perfect for day parties or birthdays, and the price is right, too.

Must ride: The 1,000-foot lazy river

Read more
Surfside Community Center
Photograph: Courtesy Surfside Community Center

8. Surfside Community Center

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • price 1 of 4

The aquatics area here is far from your average neighborhood pool, boasting zero-depth entry, a kids’ play area (the Tot Lot) and multiple waterslides, as well as a facility for recreational and lap swimming. You need to find a friend in Surfside, however; the center is open only to residents and their guests.

Must ride: All of it because getting in is tough—but worth it.

Read more
Zoo Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Zoo Miami/Ron Magill

9. Zoo Miami

  • Things to do
  • Miami
  • price 2 of 4

The zoo in town offers playground-esque water attractions. Think giant spray fountains, a “whale tail waterfall” and overflowing buckets. Check out Ocean Voyage inside the Playworld Playground, and the Beyond Village Plaza (Fiesta Fountain at the Amazon is currently closed). Both are great places to take your kid, or the kids you’re entertaining, to stomp around and get totally soaked while you hang back in the shady alcoves.

Must ride: The cooling mist stations for parents or overheating teens.

Read more
Book Now
Pinecrest Gardens Splash’N Play
Photograph: Courtesy Pinecrest Gardens

11. Pinecrest Gardens Splash’N Play

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Pinecrest
  • price 1 of 4

Perfect for little ones, Pinecrest Gardens’ mini splash pad offers water features galore and shaded benches for parents who chaperone. When the water play is tapped out, take a stroll through the gorgeous gardens and then head to the snack bar. There's also a farmers' market on Sundays from 9am to 2pm.

Must ride: Run through the water spouts.

Read more
