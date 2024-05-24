This family-friendly addition to Aventura’s JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is about the best hotel perk any kid could ask for. Free to guests and open to the public, Tidal Cove packs in all the water-park essentials—slides, a lazy river, a FlowRider surf simulator and a splash zone for the little ones. Plus, it boasts a full bar, poolside service and rentable cabanas for the grown-ups to chill under and sip frozé.

Must ride: The Boomerango for a brief but terrifying moment of near-weightlessness.