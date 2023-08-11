Miami
Sweet Caroline
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Caroline

Find your five minutes of fame at Miami’s best karaoke nights

From trendy dives to private rooms, take your shower voice to the stage at one of these top Miami karaoke bars.

Written by
Ashley Brozic
Contributors
Falyn Wood
&
Ryan Pfeffer
Sometimes, you’ve just gotta let it all out—and for that, there’s karaoke. No matter the night of the week, Miami’s got plenty of places to snatch those five minutes of fame, whether you thrive on the limelight of a stage, prefer singing within the crowd or like to serenade an audience within the comfort of a private room. As a self-proclaimed Cher-aoke star, I can vouch for many of these establishments, whether it’s getting weird at the beard on Wednesdays, tearing up some pizza and pop tunes at Dom’s on Thursdays, or letting out my divey diva tendencies at Se7aS Bar on a random Saturday night. Here’s a comprehensive rundown of where to sing your heart out every night of the week at the best karaoke nights in Miami.

Ashley Brozic is a freelance writer, copywriter, creative strategist and Miami girl through and through. She has been covering the city’s fashion, fitness, food and cultural scenes since 2013.

Karaoke in Miami

Strange Beast
Photograph: Unsplash/Igor Rodrigues

1. Strange Beast

One of Miami’s best karaoke nights can be found deep in West Kendall, where you can get a pint of beer, a pizza and a side of sing-along tunes. Every Thursday from 9pm to 2am, people wind up dancing at this brewpub and pizzeria—and as the team there says, “All it takes is one Bad Bunny or Marc Anthony song and it’s overrrr!” Best of all, there are usually four mics on deck, so no one has to share when your inner Posh Spice comes out. 15220 SW 72nd St; Thursdays, 9–2am

Kings Dining & Entertainment
Photograph: Courtesy Kings Dining & Entertainment

2. Kings Dining & Entertainment

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Doral
  • price 2 of 4

City Place Doral does get lit on a weeknight, especially at King’s Dining and Entertainment on Thursdays. With a catalog of 60,000 plus songs, even the shyest performers will find something to sing. Best of all, there’s a private karaoke room in the back, so you and 20 of your biggest fans can book it out for private performances. And if you happen to have made it big, you can even book out the whole space for a major karaoke rager. 3450 NW 83rd Ave; Thursdays 8pm–close; private karaoke room every night

Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co.
Photograph: Patrick Michael Chin

3. Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co.

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Industrial Area (Tropical Park)
  • price 1 of 4

There's no feeling quite like getting weird at the beard and like Strange Beast, karaoke here has got a purely local beat. On Wednesdays, amateur singers take the stage at this neighborhood brewery just off of Bird Road, while fawning audience members sing along or duck outside when the vibratos get a little too erratic. 7360 SW 41st St; Wednesdays 9–1am

Se7en Seas
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/James Dominko

4. Se7en Seas

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • West Miami
  • price 1 of 4

This nautical dive is Miami’s O.G. place to karaoke and a bar that should be on every local’s bucket list. For over three decades, diehard locals have been singing diehard tunes at this cash-only establishment on Tuesdays (after trivia), Thursdays and Saturdays. In fact, it’s such a staple, nothing has ever stopped it from taking place, not even New Year’s Eve. 2200 SW 57th Ave; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10pm–3am

Barracuda Taphouse & Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Barracuda Bar & Grill

5. Barracuda Taphouse & Grill

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

This beloved Grove (and, in recent years, very groovy) dive hosts late-night karaoke on Thursdays, an evening that’s no longer just reserved for the UMiami undergrads. Pop in for pitchers and off-pitched tunes, then duck out on Fuller Street when your eardrums need a break. 3444 Main Hwy; Thursdays, 11pm–3am

Sweet Caroline
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Caroline

6. Sweet Caroline

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

America’s favorite karaoke song has its very own bar in Brickell, and it’s the only actual stage in the city where patrons can sing, drink, and dance every night of the week. If you’re a lady, free drinks on Wednesdays will get you up there in a jiff—otherwise, their daily happy hour should do the trick. And if you’re a genre purist, check out their socials for themed nights throughout the month, whether you’re going down swingin’ on emo night or you’ve got friends in low places on country night. 1111 SW 1st Ave; Nightly

Dom’s
Photograph: Courtesy DOM'S Brickell

7. Dom’s

Brickellites know that when Thursday rolls around, they roll into Dom’s. Well-dressed sopranos sit along booths and the bars waiting to belt out Bon Jovi or vogue to Madonna, before quenching their vocal cords with a craft cocktail and a pizza from D.C. Pie Co. Oh, and there’s no need for a stage here; performers sing shoulder to shoulder with the crowd for a truly immersive experience. 1010 Brickell Ave; Thursdays, 9pm–close

Over Under
Photograph: Courtesy Over Under

8. Over Under

  • Bars
  • Gastropubs
  • Downtown
  • price 1 of 4

Karaoke with the cool kids at Over Under, Downtown’s slickest hipster bar with amazing cocktails and one of the most delicious cheeseburgers in town. The show starts at 9pm on Wednesdays, and all performers can build up their liquid courage with $3 shots and excellent craft cocktails. 151 E Flagler St; Wednesdays

1-800-Lucky
Photograph: Courtesy 1-800-Lucky

9. 1-800-Lucky

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Everyone knows 1-800-Lucky’s got amazing food, drinks and music—but did you know they harbor a secret karaoke room in the back? Okay, maybe it’s not so secret anymore, but it’s still a kickass place to belt it out seven days a week, whether you crave a spontaneous midweek singing sesh for lunch or you’re letting your lungs loose on a Saturday night. Although walk-ins are always welcome, reservations are encouraged on weekends and rentals start at $10 per person depending on what day your musical tendencies tickle. 143 NW 23rd St; Daily

Gramps Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Gramps/Good Exposure

10. Gramps Bar

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

This eclectic Wynwood watering hole has everything you need: a solid happy hour, cold drinks, air conditioning and fun programming – especially on Monday Fundays, when karaoke and comedy night take place. LetsSang is a neighborhood staple, and host Tony Pizzicatio sets the stage for you to sing those funky tunes that never quite found their way onto the radio. 176 NW 24th St, Mondays; 9pm–midnight

PlugIN Karaoke
Photograph: Unsplash/Forja2 Mx

11. PlugIN Karaoke

Whether you have four friends or 200, there’s space for you at PlugIN Karaoke. There are 18 different karaoke rooms—yes, 18!---where you can sing your heart out at the decibel of your dreams. Plus, you have the choice of renting spaces out by the hour ($13 per person, per hour) or with a food and bev package, which is great for special occasions (plus, the birthday star gets to sing for free). 801 Silks Run; Thursday–Sunday

Hotel Gaythering
Photograph: Alexander Guerra

12. Hotel Gaythering

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

There’s no karaoke like LGBTQIA karaoke, and South Beach’s favorite Gayborhood bar is the place to sing and be sung to on Monday nights. Blame Blamie Forret for your good time, as the hotel’s resident MC and comedian fires up the audience with jokes and sass—on karaoke, trivia and bingo nights, too. 1409 Lincoln Rd; Mondays 8pm–midnight

Tokyo Club
Photograph: Unsplash/Theo Eilertsen Photography

13. Tokyo Club

This sushi and karaoke bar in South Beach offers entertaining rolls and an open mic from Thursday to Sunday. Serenade unsuspecting diners with songs as spicy as wasabi, or rent the whole basement out for a private karaoke party. Wednesdays bring two-for-one drinks and on the weekends, enjoy dinner and a show (with actual paid performers) from 8:30 to 11:30pm. 1000 Collins Ave; Thursday–Sunday

Bay Club
Photograph: Unsplash/Bruno Cervera

14. Bay Club

Locals in Sobe flock to this quaint cocktail bar in Sunset Harbour on Thursday nights for karaoke filled with good vibes (and vibrato) after downing pizza at Lucali next door. It’s cool, casual and chill—and also the best place to down a dirty martini before delivering a five-star(ish) performance. At least that’s how you’ll feel, anyway. 1930 Bay Road; Thursdays 9pm–close 

