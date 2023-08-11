Sometimes, you’ve just gotta let it all out—and for that, there’s karaoke. No matter the night of the week, Miami’s got plenty of places to snatch those five minutes of fame, whether you thrive on the limelight of a stage, prefer singing within the crowd or like to serenade an audience within the comfort of a private room. As a self-proclaimed Cher-aoke star, I can vouch for many of these establishments, whether it’s getting weird at the beard on Wednesdays, tearing up some pizza and pop tunes at Dom’s on Thursdays, or letting out my divey diva tendencies at Se7aS Bar on a random Saturday night. Here’s a comprehensive rundown of where to sing your heart out every night of the week at the best karaoke nights in Miami.

Ashley Brozic is a freelance writer, copywriter, creative strategist and Miami girl through and through. She has been covering the city’s fashion, fitness, food and cultural scenes since 2013.

