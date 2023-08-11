One of Miami’s best karaoke nights can be found deep in West Kendall, where you can get a pint of beer, a pizza and a side of sing-along tunes. Every Thursday from 9pm to 2am, people wind up dancing at this brewpub and pizzeria—and as the team there says, “All it takes is one Bad Bunny or Marc Anthony song and it’s overrrr!” Best of all, there are usually four mics on deck, so no one has to share when your inner Posh Spice comes out. 15220 SW 72nd St; Thursdays, 9–2am
Sometimes, you’ve just gotta let it all out—and for that, there’s karaoke. No matter the night of the week, Miami’s got plenty of places to snatch those five minutes of fame, whether you thrive on the limelight of a stage, prefer singing within the crowd or like to serenade an audience within the comfort of a private room. As a self-proclaimed Cher-aoke star, I can vouch for many of these establishments, whether it’s getting weird at the beard on Wednesdays, tearing up some pizza and pop tunes at Dom’s on Thursdays, or letting out my divey diva tendencies at Se7aS Bar on a random Saturday night. Here’s a comprehensive rundown of where to sing your heart out every night of the week at the best karaoke nights in Miami.
Ashley Brozic is a freelance writer, copywriter, creative strategist and Miami girl through and through. She has been covering the city’s fashion, fitness, food and cultural scenes since 2013.
RECOMMENDED: The best bars in Miami to go drinking at right now