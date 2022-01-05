Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A Wonderful World
Photograph: Courtesy Miami New Drama/Ernesto Sempoll

The best January events in Miami

Kick off the year at the best January events in Miami—from races to festivals to shows and more

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Hello, 2022! It’s the first month of the year and, with it, a whole slew of January events in Miami. We hope you took some time to rest after Christmas chaos and Art Basel madness because this year is coming in hot with festivals, parties and performances. The weather is primed for outdoor activities, everything from lounging on a Miami beach to picnicking at a Miami park to going for a dip at a waterpark. Miami is the best place to be this time of year and we’ve got just the things to do in January to keep you busy. Peep our list below.

Recommended: Guide to Miami events

January events in Miami

Pegasus World Cup
Photograph: Scott Serio

2. Pegasus World Cup

  • Things to do
  • Sport events

The million-dollar horse race ($3 million, to be exact) returns to Gulfstream Park this January. Not into horses? Come for the atmosphere, which borders on South Beach nightclub thanks to a day party and live musical performances: DJ Cassidy will bring his famous "Pass the Mic" to the new trackside Carousel Club. Plus, Faena Live's sexy cabaret show, Tryst, heads to the Flamingo Room.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Art Deco Weekend
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Art Deco Weekend

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • South Beach

Relive all things Jazz Age at the Miami Design Preservation League’s annual festival, with live music, talks, an artisan market, an antique car show, food vendors, and walking tours that gloss Miami Beach’s unique architecture. Paying homage to one of the world's greatest technological advancements, the theme for this 45th edition is "Art Deco Celebrates the Radio." Fifth to 15th Sts and Ocean Dr, Miami Beach at various times

Read more
Advertising
Beaux Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Adrian Salgado

5. Beaux Arts Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Coral Gables

This 71st annual arts festival in support of South Florida’s first art museum, the Lowe, returns to the University of Miami’s campus. The event, encouraging an appreciation of the arts across Miami, features outdoor exhibits, local vendors and lots of food.

Read more
98 Degrees
Photograph: Courtesy Management

6. 98 Degrees

  • Things to do
  • Concerts

Take it back to the aughts–the decade of Juicy Couture, Sidekick phones and boy bands—with none other than 98 Degrees. Nick, Jeff, Drew and Jeff take the Hard Rock Live stage to perform a string of their biggest pop hits, including “Heat It Up,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Invisible Man,” “Because of You,” and “The Hardest Thing,” plus their new single, “Where Do You Wanna Go,” which we hear is already a fan favorite.

Read more
Advertising
Laser Fridays at Frost Science
Photograph: Courtesy Frost Science

7. Laser Fridays at Frost Science

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown

Frost Science brings back its popular Friday night laser light shows, starting January 14. So, why should you care? This state-of-the-art throwback pairs hit songs from popular artists with illuminated displays shown across an 8K projection screen. The music-themed nights feature tunes from The Beatles, U2, Pink Floyd, Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones and more. It’s as if your favorite movie theater experience and an actually fun night at the symphony combined. What’s not to love?

Read more
International Feature Shortlist Screening Series at Tower Theater
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. International Feature Shortlist Screening Series at Tower Theater

  • Movie theaters
  • East Little Havana
  • price 1 of 4

You don't need to be a judge or even a celebrity to get in on the Oscars action. In anticipation of the 94th Academy Awards, Miami Film Festival and Miami-Dade College team up on a screening series of this year's 15 finalists for the Best International Feature Film category. Now through February 7, the Little Havana theater screens 13 of the contenders on the bid screen for all to see. The full lineup is available on the Tower Theater website

Read more
Advertising
GringoLandia
Photograph: Chris Headshots

9. GringoLandia

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni

In this Theater Up Close production written by South Florida actor-writer Hannah Benitez, a Cuban-American man returns to his homeland after 50 years to recover a family heirloom. With his non-Spanish–speaking son and daughter in tow, the man takes a trip that leads to an unexpected exploration of all three’s cultural, sexual and gender identity.

Read more
Seaglass Rosé Experience
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Seaglass Rosé Experience

Raise your glass to everyone's favorite summer sipper—and year-round staple when you live in sunny South Florida. At this beachfront wine festival, you'll have the opportunity to sample over 30 rosé varietals from vineyards around the world. Expect live music, bites and celebrity chef appearances to pair with your vino. Jan 21–23

Read more
Advertising
Piaf! Le Spectacle
Photograph: Adriano Fagundes

11. Piaf! Le Spectacle

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Omni

It's a rose-colored new year courtesy of the Arsht Center. The performing arts space welcomes Piaf! Le Spectacle, a celebration of the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf. Seen around the world, the show depicts the Parisian singer's rags-to-riches through songs, including the famous “La Vie En Rose,” and captivating visuals.

Read more
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.