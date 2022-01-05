Hello, 2022! It’s the first month of the year and, with it, a whole slew of January events in Miami. We hope you took some time to rest after Christmas chaos and Art Basel madness because this year is coming in hot with festivals, parties and performances. The weather is primed for outdoor activities, everything from lounging on a Miami beach to picnicking at a Miami park to going for a dip at a waterpark. Miami is the best place to be this time of year and we’ve got just the things to do in January to keep you busy. Peep our list below.

Recommended: Guide to Miami events