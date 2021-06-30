The best July events in Miami
It’s the height of summer and with that comes swim shows, indoor exhibits (hello, rain!) and more July events in Miami
If summer were a weekend, this month would be Saturday—the rowdiest, most exciting day of all. The best July events in Miami reflect the season’s party vibe, kicking off with Independence Day and offering a mix of fashion shows, concerts and other things to look forward to this month. The city’s also in the throes of hurricane season, which means rainy day activities in Miami are in your future. Hopefully, we get a few sunny days in between to spend at one of the many Miami beaches. Ahead, a running list of the best July events in Miami to add to your calendar.
Best events of the city under one roof
Celebrate Fourth of July
It’s three full days of drinking and dining deals at Time Out Market Miami. We’re doubling down on happy hour with a late-night option on Friday and Saturday. Plus, brunch is extended, which means five hours of bottomless fun—if you can handle it. Expect music, boozy ice cream and more.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party
Miami’s own fierce queen Athena Dion is back at Time Out Market Miami to host a rowdy watch party toasting RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6, which will be streaming live from the market’s massive LED wall. Athena keeps things frisky with trivia during commercial breaks, followed by an elimination challenge at the end of the episode including prizes for those who can pick out the eliminated queens. This season airs on the subscriber-based Paramount Plus but Time Out is giving you all the drag action absolutely free. Fans of drag bingo with Athena Dion, don’t despair: arrive by 7pm for an hour-long game before the show starts.
Drag Bingo at Time Out Market Miami
Forget the lame, deadpan number callers you’ve experienced at other game nights because we’ve got the fierce Athena Dion taking over bingo night at Time Out Market Miami. The city’s most in-demand diva keeps you entertained with a speedy one-hour round, featuring extended happy hour pricing on cocktails for players and a few $25 Time Out Market cards up for grabs. Games are free to join and groups of all ages and sizes are welcome to try their luck at filling up a card. Not into games? Arrive at 8pm for RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party, hosted by Ms. Dion.
Best July events in Miami
1. TASCHEN Summe Sale
Time to stock up on coffee table books and limited-edition photo compilations from famed publisher TASCHEN. Its biannual sale takes place this month and it's the perfect opportunity to snatch up discounted deluxe tomes covering the worlds of art, photography, design, fashion and cinema.
When is it? July 7–11 at various hours. Where is it? The TASCHEN bookstore on Lincoln Road.
2. Ruffles & Rum at Bal Harbour Shops
The posh outdoor mall introduces a summer cocktail series it’s calling Ruffles & Rum. It kicks off at Veronica Beard, featuring a cocktail presentation by Havana Club ambassador, Gio Gutierrez, followed by a trend talk led by the store’s manager, who’s dishing on the season’s hottest looks—ruffles, of course.
When is it? July 15 at 6:30pm. Where is it? Veronica Beard inside the Bal Harbour Shops. The event is free to attend.
3. Sister Hazel at BLEAULIVE
Fontainebleau Miami Beach takes it back to the ’90s with a concert by Sister Hazel at the hotel’s historic Fontaine Ballroom. Sing along to favorites like "All For You" and "Lighter in the Dark," while enjoying an open bar during the show. Or, better yet, make it an evening with a prix-fixe dinner at StripSteak by Michael Mina or Scarpette by Scott Conant for an extra $50.
When is it? July 10 at 8pm; dinner seatings are available from 6–7pm. Where is it? Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Tickets and table packages are available online.
4. Sports Illustrated at Baia Beach Club Restaurant
Miami Swim Week is upon us and that means a slew of fashion shows, pool parties and summer-y things are in your future. Sports Illustrated is inviting you to their waterfront shindig at Baia Beach Club, where drinks are bound to flow.
When is it? July 10 at 8pm, runway shows start at 9:30pm. Where is it? Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach. Reservations are required.
5. MDCA IRL: Summer
This summer, Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Little Havana (MDCA) presents the MDCA IRL: Summer performance series, featuring two jam-packed months of concerts, performances, theater spectacles and more. July kicks off with the 35th International Hispanic Theatre Festival, featuring shows written, starring and directed by Hispanic artists. The rest of the month—and the season—brings an artistic whirlwind you don't want to miss.
When is it? July and August at various dates and times. Where is it? The Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Little Havana. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.
6. The Class Summer Series at the Sacred Space
The celebrity-adored workout is headed to Miami this summer as part of a three-city series, which includes Los Angeles and New York City. It’s a mindful, cathartic practice set to music that you do on a mat—moving, swaying, meditating and sweating to the point of emotional release. Until now, The Class was only available online in Miami so don’t miss this opportunity to get weird with folks IRL.
When is it? Saturdays: July 17, Aug 21; 9am. Where is it? The Sacred Space in Wynwood. Tickets are on sale online.
7. Viernes Culturales
Little Havana’s street party and gallery walk, Viernes Culturales, happens every third Friday of the month along Calle Ocho between 13th and 17th Avenues. Running strong for 20 years, it celebrates Latin culture with an old-school pachanga, featuring art exhibits, an artisan market at Domino Plaza, live music and dancing in one of Miami’s most famous cultural hubs.
When is it? Friday, July 16, starting at noon. Where is it? Along Calle Ocho between 13th and 17th Avenues.
8. Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs
Curious prehistoric lovers, you’re in for a treat. Organized by New York’s American Museum of Natural History, Frost Science presents an immersive exhibition of the largest flying animals that ever lived, the pterosaur. Using findings from paleontological research, the exhibit presents a combination of life-size models and engaging interactive opportunities to bring these ancient animals to life. What did it feel to roam the Earth at that size 150 million years ago? Find out using your body to pilot a pterosaur over a prehistoric landscape in a virtual flight lab. How big were they exactly? Glimpse the many fossils for a peek at their size.
When is it? The exhibit runs through Sep 6. Where is it? Catch Pterosaurs at Frost Science. Tickets are available online
.
9. Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies
As artists continue to examine themes of Black identity, London-based surrealist Vince Fraser endeavors to offer his own perspective as a Black creative breaking boundaries and transcending reality. With "Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies," his solo exhibition at experiential museum Artechouse, Fraser proposes that concepts of aṣẹ (the West African idea of one’s power to produce change) and Afrocentricity exist as their own frequencies—metaphorical wavelengths that people can tap into. Through the use of technology, lights, sounds and projections bring these frequencies to life and give them a new digital context.
When is it? Through Nov 7 at various times. Where is it? Artechouse Miami. Tickets are available online.
10. Illenium at LIV Miami
Top EDM artist and DJ Nick Miller—better known as Illenium—takes his beats to LIV at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. He’s climbed the charts and even landed a spot on Forbes’ coveted 30 Under 30 list last year, and now’s your shot to see him live.
When is it? July 31 at 11pm. Where is it? LIV Miami. Tickets and table reservations are available online.