World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup
Photograph: Courtesy World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup

The best May events in Miami

Mark your calendars for heart-pumping races, dance performances, concerts and more of the best May events in Miami

Virginia Gil
The best May events in Miami bring a mix of thrilling action, edge-of-your-seat excitement and captivating performances. In short, if you're looking for fun things to do in Miami this month, you're in luck. The weather is perfect for polo championships, single-seater car races and aerobatic demonstrations, which is just some of what you can expect in the weeks ahead. May also bumps up against the rainy season in Miami and that means finding ways to stay entertained during our regular downpours. Luckily, plenty of the best May events double as great things to do in Miami when it rains, including a night at the ballet, a visit to a Miami museum and an evening of immersive theater. For more of the best things to do this month, check out our picks below. 

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Miami 

Time Out Market Miami
Cinco de Mayo at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Time Out

Cinco de Mayo at Time Out Market Miami

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Everyone’s favorite tequila-fueled holiday is hitting a little different this year thanks to La Santa Taqueria. Time Out Market Miami’s stellar taco spot is going all out with a free margarita with the purchase of a taco order, plus drink specials on tequila and mezcal all night long. The Market’s also getting festive with a live mariachi band and a special Selena-themed edition of drag bingo. Come drink, eat and celebrate Cinco like there’s no mañana! 

Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Time Out Market
Photograph: Time Out

Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

They call it the most exciting two minutes in sports, but Time Out Market endeavors to make the good feelings last all day. Make your way down to South Beach for the ultimate Kentucky Derby watch party, where the drinks and bites will be flowing from 3pm to 7pm. Your $75 ticket gets you unlimited mimosas, mint juleps and La Fête Rosé (3–5pm), plus a $30 Time Out Market Card that can be used at any concession you choose. Think Chick’N Jones' hot honey crispy fried chicken, Little Liberty’s mouthwatering burgers and Necessary Purveyor’s famous sandwiches. Every attendee will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win a hospitality suite package at Gulfstream Park ($400 value) and more. And it wouldn't be a derby party without a best hat contest, so make sure to bring your finest millinery. 

Mother’s Day Rosé Brunch at Time Out Market
Photograph: Time Out

Mother’s Day Rosé Brunch at Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Treat mom to a laidback Mother's Day brunch where you'll eat and drink at your leisure without worrying about a fancy prix-fixe brunch or a stuffy dress code. The Market welcomes families to its freestyle rosé brunch, featuring a welcome glass of the pink stuff, unlimited mimosas and tastings of La Fête Rosé. There will be two seatings (11am and 1pm) and each $65 ticket includes the above-mentioned beverages plus a $25 Time Out Market card to spend on any food item of your choice. There will be photo ops, DJ-spun music and mini-massages throughout the afternoon.

F1 Miami Race Day Watch Party at Time Out Market
Photograph: Time Out

F1 Miami Race Day Watch Party at Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Mark your calendars, the world’s fastest race is finally here, and Time Out Market is celebrating once again with another epic watch party. You'll watch the action on its 17-foot HD LED screen while enjoying food from the best homegrown Miami chefs as well as plenty of drink specials, including discounts on Heineken, Estrella, Johnnie Walker and La Fête Rosé. Capture the moment for Instagram at the replica championship podium complete with helmet props and a magnum La Fête.

Sips & More Sips: Burgers & Burgundy
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sips & More Sips: Burgers & Burgundy

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Little Liberty and Vinya team up for a special burger-and-wine pairing feast. Sample three of Little Liberty's most popular burgers while you taste three killer Burgundies (think minerally Chablis, juicy Bourgogne Rouge and a sexy Volnay!). This is a casual and fun social hour for adventurous palates and curious drinkers. So, bring a burger-lovin’ friend and come thirsty!

 

Free Family Yoga at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Time Out

Free Family Yoga at Time Out Market Miami

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Spend your Sundays going from backbends to brunch at Time Out Market Miami. Ocean Life Studio instructors teach a family-friendly yoga class starting at noon. Suitable for all ages and fitness levels, the session comprises lessons in movement, breathwork and forming a stronger mind-body connection. Following the complimentary class, students can stick around for bottomless mimosas, champagne specials and more delicious Sunday things. Everyone is encouraged to bring a mat or towel.

Best May events in Miami

World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup

2. World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach

  • Things to do
  • Sport events
  • South Beach

Miami Beach's premier polo event returns to the sand for a packed weekend of equestrian fun. The three-day event, the largest of its kind in the world, gathers eight international teams and their top players for high-stakes polo matches, plus plenty of VIP sightings. The luxurious affair also includes off-site fashion showcases and other happenings. On the sands of South Beach at Collins Park, between 21st and 22nd Streets.

“Tunney Munney: The Exhibition”
Photograph: Courtesy Peter Tunney

3. “Tunney Munney: The Exhibition”

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Wynwood

GGA Gallery at the Wynwood Walls debuts "Tunney Munney: The Exhibition," which surveys Peter Tunney's 20-year-old evolving art project about money, NFTs, and cryptocurrency, among other themes. Never-before-seen large-scale canvases will be on display alongside Munney's earliest works on paper, his famed physical "munney blocks" and his newer digital pieces, showing the artist's evolution from tangible artwork to his latest exploration of non-fungible tokes. 

The Cuban Vote
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. The Cuban Vote

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • South Beach

This world premiere by Carmen Pelaez is based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew—and is set in the cutthroat world of Miami politics. Carolina Clarens, scion of a prominent political dynasty, is running for the city’s mayoralty. Unlikeable and foundering in the polls, she enlists the services of a slick D.C. consultant with aspirations to, well, tame the shrew.

Mammoths: Ice Age Giants
Photograph: Courtesy Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

5. Mammoths: Ice Age Giants

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown

10,000 years ago, Biscayne Bay was completely dry and 10-ton Columbian mammoths roamed a far less tropical South Florida landscape. Want to learn more about what life on Earth was like before Miami was dominated by palm trees and expensive cars? You’ll want to check out the new Mammoths: Ice Age Giants exhibit at Frost Science, the centerpiece of which is a freestanding, life-size woolly mammoth skeleton whose head grazes the gallery’s ceiling. Showcasing the mammoth’s unique natural history and adaptations, the exhibition also features a selfie station where guests can measure themselves up against Ice Age giants. On view on the fourth floor of the museum’s West Wing, admission is included with all museum admission tickets.

OUTShine Film Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. OUTShine Film Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Miami Shores

Formerly known as the Miami Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, OUTShine returns for a hybrid edition of the fest, screening dozens of films online and in person. The internationally acclaimed event is one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural arts events in South Florida, spanning comedies, romances, musicals, thrillers and more. At various times and locations

"Marisol and Warhol Take New York"
Photograph: Courtesy Estate of Marisol

7. "Marisol and Warhol Take New York"

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown

Debuting at the PAMM this spring, "Marisol and Warhol Take New York" features iconic works and ephemera by seminal pop artists Marisol Escobar and Andy Warhol. The exhibition offers visitors a glimpse into the two artists' friendship as well as chronicles their respective career evolutions during the 1960s. The exhibit, curated by Jessica Beck, first premiered at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh last fall. 

Boca
Photograph: Courtesy GableStage

8. Boca

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Coral Gables

A Florida premiere, Jessica Provenz’s Boca is a collection of short comedies all set in South Palm Beach County’s titular pocket of retiree paradise. It follows Boca Raton’s loudest denizens: the gossiping, Botoxed seniors reliving their teenage freedoms.

