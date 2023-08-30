Miami
Timeout

Rooftop Cinema Miami Beach
Photograph: Aram Event Photography

The best Labor Day Weekend events in Miami 2023

Toast to summer and enjoy every second of this long weekend with our guide to the best Labor Day Weekend events in Miami.

Falyn Wood
Virginia Gil
Ryan Pfeffer
Finding great ways to spend the long Labor Day weekend in Miami can be surprisingly challenging. Lots of locals use the extra time off as an excuse to leave town for a fun weekend trip from Miami. But even if your roster of friends isn’t looking so strong, there’s still no shortage of things to do. This is Miami, after all, and even a quiet weekend here is louder than most cities. Want to hit up a pool party at one of the best swimming pools in Miami? No problem. Or would you rather grab tickets to a breezy rooftop movie screening? You can do that too. Yup—after watching your Instagram story over the weekend, your friends are going to be just a little pissed they left at all.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Labor Day Miami 2023

Labor Day Weekend Events in Miami

Rooftop Summer BBQ at The Citadel
Photograph: Courtesy the Citadel

1. Rooftop Summer BBQ at The Citadel

  • Restaurants
  • Food court
  • Little River

Part food hall, part rooftop bar, part multi-purpose event space for pop-up shops and community activations, The Citadel injects an eclectic energy into Miami's Little River Business District with its funky design and curated selection of local eateries. Pop over this Sunday for its free, summer-themed barbecue on the rooftop featuring grilled provisions from USBS and Gueritos, large-format games, frozen drinks, snow cones, fresh coconuts, good music and more.

Red, White and Boozy Drinks at Monty's Raw Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Monty's Raw Bar Coconut Grove

2. Red, White and Boozy Drinks at Monty's Raw Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

In the spirit of Labor Day, one of Miami's oldest waterfront gems will offer patriotic-themed cocktails all weekend long, and for a great cause. The Red, White and Boozy menu includes fun drinks like the Lemon Drop Martini ($13) and Patriotic Titos & Soda ($12), with proceeds going toward the Folds of Honor foundation. The specialty drinks will be available all Labor Day weekend from Friday, September 1 until Monday, September 4.

SLS Pool Party
Photograph: Courtesy SLS Pool Party

3. SLS Pool Party

  • Things to do
  • South Beach

Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach is basically a nightclub—but it’s during the day, everyone's in a bathing suit and the dance floor is a pool. If it’s a Vegas-style bash with bottle service and champagne showers you seek, the SLS Pool party is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm, while the Haus of Hyde nightclub rages on from 10pm to 3am. Though weekends are the busiest, hit up the SLS pool any day of the week for a guaranteed fist-pumping good time. Check their Instagram for the full Labor Day Weekend lineup.

Club Space Labor Day Weekend lineup
Photograph: ADINAYEV

4. Club Space Labor Day Weekend lineup

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Park West
  • price 3 of 4

Downtown's legendary after-hours club serves up hard-hitting underground dance music stars and indie electronic acts across two floors and three thumping rooms. Up on the terrace this Labor Day weekend, catch ÂMD (Âme B2B Marcel Dettmann) and Cassy (Saturday). On the lower level, highlights this weekend include Pop Punk & Emo Night at The Ground (Friday) and Boys Noize at Floyd (Sunday).

Smorgasburg Miami Summer Nights Music Series
Photograph: Courtesy Smorgasburg Miami

5. Smorgasburg Miami Summer Nights Music Series

  • Restaurants
  • Street food
  • Wynwood

This famous outdoor food market started in Williamsburg over a decade ago and has since expanded to downtown L.A., Jersey City and beyond. Opened in the spring of 2022, Smorgasburg Miami has joined the list of locations where folks can find the country’s largest weekly open-air food market. This weekend, the foodie destination kicks off its Summer Nights Music Series featuring local live music from 4 to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Rooftop Cinema Club's Labor Day Weekend movie lineup
Photograph: Aram Event Photography

6. Rooftop Cinema Club's Labor Day Weekend movie lineup

  • Movies
  • Movies

Cooler days and breezier evenings are no longer a far-off fantasy—autumn in Miami is just around the corner and we can’t overstate how excited that makes us. Adding to the buildup, Rooftop Cinema Club just dropped its schedule of breezy September and October screenings. This weekend, head upstairs to enjoy a fun, festive lineup of movies on the 24-foot LED screen set against a dreamy view of the sun setting over South Beach: Get Out (9/2), Practical Magic (9/3), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (9/3), The Sandlot (9/4) and Top Gun: Maverick (9/4).

Miami Spice lunch and brunch deals
Photograph: Courtesy Zeru Miami

7. Miami Spice lunch and brunch deals

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

We’ve already run down the list of more than 200 participating restaurants to bring you our comprehensive guide to all the Miami Spice menus and deals we’re most excited about this year. Now, we’re taking it a step further and highlighting the very best Miami Spice lunch and brunch deals for 2023. A few usually require sneaking away during the work week, making this Monday's holiday a great time to indulge in all manner of fresh seafood, Mediterranean plates, comforting sammies and Michelin-starred meats—at prices you won’t find during any other time of year. Peep our picks for the best Miami Spice lunch deals linked below.

Need more Labor Day plans?

