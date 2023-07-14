Where to go fruit and flower picking in Florida this summer

In our sunny state, three hours is the difference between a row of royal palm trees or a swampy cypress dome, a snappy Cuban dialect or a soothing backwoods drawl. It’s also the difference between what you can find at the farm. This summer, road trip from Miami to find figs, persimmons and muscadine grapes in the north and tropical fruits like mangoes, lychee and jackfruit down south—all ripe for the picking. Summer is also prime time for sunflowers and zinnias, and our state has plenty of picturesque flower fields where you can fill up buckets and mason jars with blooms.

While orange, blueberry and strawberry seasons are behind us, we’ve listed some of the best U-pick farms and fields from the outskirts of Tallahassee to Tampa, Orlando and Homestead. They’re all worthy of a day or weekend trip from Miami to pick fresh Florida fruits and beautiful flowers. Sweeten your bounty with our tips for fun pitstops along the way, like swimming with manatees, exploring a haunted town square and more.