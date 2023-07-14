Where to go fruit and flower picking in Florida this summer

Monticello, FL; 460 miles from Miami
Just ten minutes from the Florida-Georgia line sits Blue Sky Farm, a picturesque operation that specializes in blueberries and an ever-expanding field of flowers. Their buds are the stuff of wildflower bouquet dreams, and you can learn to arrange them at their twice-yearly floral workshops.
What's in season: The farm is open for U-pick blueberries and flowers on Saturdays from 8am to noon in June and July, though they’ll still have sprouts available in August and September by appointment.
While you're there: Bring some friends and rent out their Italian-inspired flower bar, available for picking blooms and pouring brews. Or, bring a bit of North Florida home with you by purchasing a Garden in a Box, which includes seeds—and growing tips!—straight from the farm.