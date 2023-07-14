Miami
Jackfruit
Photograph: Unsplash/Rakeem Burrell

Where to go fruit and flower picking in Florida this summer

Florida is prime for the picking year-round, especially between June and August.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
In our sunny state, three hours is the difference between a row of royal palm trees or a swampy cypress dome, a snappy Cuban dialect or a soothing backwoods drawl. It’s also the difference between what you can find at the farm. This summer, road trip from Miami to find figs, persimmons and muscadine grapes in the north and tropical fruits like mangoes, lychee and jackfruit down south—all ripe for the picking. Summer is also prime time for sunflowers and zinnias, and our state has plenty of picturesque flower fields where you can fill up buckets and mason jars with blooms.

While orange, blueberry and strawberry seasons are behind us, we’ve listed some of the best U-pick farms and fields from the outskirts of Tallahassee to Tampa, Orlando and Homestead. They’re all worthy of a day or weekend trip from Miami to pick fresh Florida fruits and beautiful flowers. Sweeten your bounty with our tips for fun pitstops along the way, like swimming with manatees, exploring a haunted town square and more.

Where to go fruit and flower picking in Florida

Blue Sky Farm
Photograph: Betsy Barfield Photography

1. Blue Sky Farm

Monticello, FL; 460 miles from Miami

Just ten minutes from the Florida-Georgia line sits Blue Sky Farm, a picturesque operation that specializes in blueberries and an ever-expanding field of flowers. Their buds are the stuff of wildflower bouquet dreams, and you can learn to arrange them at their twice-yearly floral workshops. 

What's in season: The farm is open for U-pick blueberries and flowers on Saturdays from 8am to noon in June and July, though they’ll still have sprouts available in August and September by appointment. 

While you're there: Bring some friends and rent out their Italian-inspired flower bar, available for picking blooms and pouring brews. Or, bring a bit of North Florida home with you by purchasing a Garden in a Box, which includes seeds—and growing tips!—straight from the farm.

Read more
Ladybird Organics
Photograph: Shutterstock/Feng Cheng

2. Ladybird Organics

Monticello, FL; 460 miles from Miami

Turns out you can make wine out of grapes in Florida—just don’t expect it to taste like a bodacious California cab. Northern Florida is prime territory for growing muscadine grapes, which are native to the Southeastern U.S. and used to make muscadine wine. Ladybird Organics is home to Monticello Winery and Vineyard, which is Florida’s only USDA-certified organic winery and a prime place for trying both the wines—and the grapes. 

What's in season: Grapes! Over 18 different varieties are grown onsite, and you can pick them right off the vine in August and September. The operation has been shut down since Covid, but they’ll be back this year and riper than ever. 

While you're there: Pop into Monticello’s courthouse square to take a stroll through “the most haunted small town in America” or kayak peacefully down the crystal clear and cypress tree-lined Wacissa River. 

Read more
Moran Fruit Farm
Photograph: Shutterstock/Supermop

3. Moran Fruit Farm

Floral City, FL; 300 miles from Miami

By day, Linda and Patrick Moran are nurses. By night—and also days and weekends—they nurture their quaint family farm where they grow U-pick berries, muscadine grapes, pears and sweet persimmons. The farm is open by appointment only. 

What's in season: As their website states, “the grapes and persimmons are coming in like gangbusters!” and will be available from early August through October. Muscadines will have their heyday around Labor Day. There are also flowers and about eight different types of ginger plants onsite. 

While you're there: Pop into Ferris Groves, a must-visit retro fruit stand, before diving into the spring-fed Crystal River to swim with manatees. 

Read more
Allison Family Farms
Photograph: Unsplash/Joanna Stołowicz

4. Allison Family Farms

Crescent City, FL; 300 miles from Miami

Allison Family Farms is a 163-acre farm filled with swampy wetlands and different kinds of Florida pines. It’s known primarily for its Osceola turkey hunt (held in the Spring). However, they grow a variety of fruits onsite.

What's in season: June is prime time for figs and pears, though by mid-July they’re probably gone. In August, you can pick your own persimmons and muscadine grapes. Visits are by appointment only.

While you're there: Reel in some bass. Crescent City is known as the Bass Capital of the World and you may just get lucky with a catch out on Crescent Lake.

Read more
Berry Sweet Acres
Photograph: Unsplash/Jeana Bala

5. Berry Sweet Acres

Plant City, FL; 250 miles from Miami

Just a half-hour drive from Tampa sits Berry Sweet Acres, a charming new U-pick farm with seasonal flowers and strawberries. They also offer other fun activities throughout the summer, like candle-making classes, morning yoga in the flower fields and professional photoshoots within their sunflower maze.

What's in season: Summer is flower-picking season, which means you’re just in time for all-you-can-pick blooms! From June 28 to August 6, fill up a mason jar of zinnias for $15 or buy sunflowers by the stem for $1. Then head back from January through April for strawberry picking.

While you're there: Duck into their “Barntique” where they sell local goods and host fashionable pop-ups.

 

Read more
Ever After Farms
Photograph: Unsplash/Ian Baldwin

6. Ever After Farms

Seven locations in Florida

As the name might suggest, Ever After Farms specializes in weddings. They have over seven picture-perfect barns around Florida—some with their own U-pick farms! Though all of their locations are worth a coveted spot on your feed, their flower farm just outside of Tampa is perhaps the most beautiful year-round.

What's in season: Different flowers are in bloom every season at the flower farm, which is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. July through September is the best time to visit their vineyard in Pomona Park (about an hour and a half north of Orlando), so you can pick your own muscadine grapes straight off the vine. Next year, don’t miss the blueberry and peach-picking season in April and May at either one of their two locations in Mims, a small town in Central Florida. 

While you're there: Take a floral arranging class at the flower farm! You’ll stroll the fields with floriculturists and create beautiful bouquets with your hand-picked blooms. Classes are offered almost every weekend.

Read more
U-Pick Family Farms
Photograph: Courtesy J.Q. Louise

7. U-Pick Family Farms

Davie, FL; 25 miles from Miami

There is a ton to do at U-Pick Family Farms, from hayrides to feeding animals during the day, and bonfires to live music at night. Best of all, you don’t have to go past Broward County to enjoy it all!

What's in season: Summer is sunflower and zinnia season, and fields are open for picking (and picturing) all the way through the fall. January marks the start of strawberry picking season, which lasts through the spring. And the farm has holiday-specific offerings throughout the year, like pumpkins for Halloween and pine trees for Christmas.

While you're there: Actually, before you go, check their Facebook page to see when their seasonal artisan markets take place. After a few hours out in the field, peruse local vendors peddling hand-made crafts, homemade bites, health products, and more. 

Read more
Vuon Trai Cay Miami
Photograph: Unsplash/Rakeem Burrell

8. Vuon Trai Cay Miami

Redland, FL; 30 miles from Miami

Vuan Trai Cay is a quaint, family-owned Vietnamese farm that specializes in tropical fruits like longan (known more commonly in Miami as mamoncillo), jackfruit, sapodillas, custard apple, lychee and different types of mangoes. If you’re looking for fresh fruit (and some veggies) to make Vietnamese and other Asian dishes, this is your place. 

What's in season: The farm is pretty much open only in the summer, and almost everything is U-pick here. June and July are prime times for mangoes, lychees and jackfruit (though by mid-July, the mangoes will be pretty much picked through). August is best for sugar apples. Fruits and produce will be available through Labor Day. After that, owner Ms. Diep packs up until the next year.

While you're there: Head ten minutes down the road to Royd’s, an old-timey Western outpost where you’ll find the former owners of Larios, a beloved and now-shuttered restaurant in Miami, continuing to whip out some of the best Cuban dishes in town

 

Read more
Heritage Market
Photograph: Shutterstock/Sunshower Shots

9. Heritage Market

Redland, FL; 30 miles from Miami

Heritage Market is a perfect place to spend a day out in the Redlands, featuring a proper farm-to-table restaurant with salads, burgers and sandwiches using ingredients from their hydroponic greenhouse; plenty of smoothie, coffee and kombucha options; and thoughtful events throughout the year like ticketed harvest dinners, car shows, markets and evening concerts. 

What's in season: Wildflowers! Pick your own rambunctious blooms every Saturday in July from noon to 8pm. January and February bring plenty of U-pick produce like beets, scallions, mustard greens, cherry tomatoes, and eggplant and March is the best time to pick sunflowers.

While you're there: We could tell you to meander through the bizarrely built Coral Castle or to pop into the famed fruit stand Robert is Here, but here’s one place you probably haven’t been to: Cauley Square. Known as the last pioneering railroad village in the US, this incredibly lush historic square features 11 quaint art galleries and novelty shops, plus a tea room that is every bit a grand millennial dream.

Read more
