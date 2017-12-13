Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New Year's Eve Fireworks
Photograph: Shutterstock

Here are the best spots to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami

Ring in 2022 with a bang at our picks for the best spots to catch New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Second only to watching the big orange ball drop in Downtown, New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami is a holiday must. While many of the 305’s most popular fireworks displays are still on hiatus (South BeachCoral Gables, we’re looking at you), there are still plenty of free gatherings and ticketed fete’s making pyrotechnics the main event for NYE 2022. You might have already made plans to dine or dance that night away at one of the many New Year’s Eve events going down this year, but if you really want to send off 2021 with a bang, we suggest checking out these awesome New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.  

RECOMMENDED: New Year’s Eve in Miami

Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami

New Year’s Eve at Bayfront Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Lonny Paul

1. New Year’s Eve at Bayfront Park

  • Things to do
  • Downtown

Miami’s answer to New York City’s ball drop is the giant illuminated orange that lowers from the side of the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown—turning Bayfront Park, Biscayne Boulevard and the surrounding areas into our own version of Times Square. It’s free and just as jam-packed as NYC, but significantly warmer. Bring the family or go kid-free to enjoy the largest free dance party in South Florida with tunes by DJ Funky Frank. Festivities kick off at 8pm. Dec 31 at 8pm.

Read more
Advertising
New Year's Eve at The Wharf Miami
Photograph: Courtesy The Wharf

4. New Year's Eve at The Wharf Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Overtown
  • price 2 of 4

The Wharf has been doing it big for New Year’s Eve since it opened in 2017 and this year is no exception. Catch killer views of the fireworks show over the Historic Miami River as you enjoy cocktails, eats, live music and more. With seven bars, six eateries, ​​185 feet of waterfront dock space and a variety of table packages, it’s an ideal spot to party with your crew and catch the show as you ring in the New Year. Dec 31, starting at 6pm; free–$1,500.

Read more
Advertising
New Year’s Eve at Mondrian South Beach
Photograph: Harrison Boyce

6. New Year’s Eve at Mondrian South Beach

  • Nightlife
  • Nightlife

The ticketed party is where you’ll drink poolside all night while dancing to music by yet-to-be-announced live DJs. In between swigging cocktails and trying not to fall in the pool, don’t miss not one but two fireworks displays: Downtown Miami’s iconic show to the west and South Beach’s annual celebration to the east (you might have to crane your neck for this one). Dec 31 at 9pm; $50–$350.

Read more
Advertising
New Year's Eve Fireworks Paddle and Dinner at Virginia Key Outdoor Center
Photograph: Shutterstock/Alexandra Tyukavina

7. New Year's Eve Fireworks Paddle and Dinner at Virginia Key Outdoor Center

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Miami

Don your good flip-flops—no need for fancy pants at this NYE fireworks viewing party for the outdoorsy folks. Virginia Key Outdoor Center hosts an evening of live music, a full dinner, drinks and a 360-degree viewing experience of the fireworks spectacular from a truly unbeatable vantage point. The event kicks off at 7pm and the fireworks paddle launches at 10:30pm.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.