Miami’s answer to New York City’s ball drop is the giant illuminated orange that lowers from the side of the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown—turning Bayfront Park, Biscayne Boulevard and the surrounding areas into our own version of Times Square. It’s free and just as jam-packed as NYC, but significantly warmer. Bring the family or go kid-free to enjoy the largest free dance party in South Florida with tunes by DJ Funky Frank. Festivities kick off at 8pm. Dec 31 at 8pm.
Second only to watching the big orange ball drop in Downtown, New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami is a holiday must. While many of the 305’s most popular fireworks displays are still on hiatus (South Beach, Coral Gables, we’re looking at you), there are still plenty of free gatherings and ticketed fete’s making pyrotechnics the main event for NYE 2022. You might have already made plans to dine or dance that night away at one of the many New Year’s Eve events going down this year, but if you really want to send off 2021 with a bang, we suggest checking out these awesome New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.
