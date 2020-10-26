Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right “About Time: Fashion and Duration”

“About Time: Fashion and Duration”

Art, Design The Metropolitan Museum of Art , Central Park Thursday October 29 2020 - Sunday February 7 2021
About Time: Fashion and Duration
Photograph: Courtesy The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Time Out says

The Metropolitan Museum is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and in light of all of those years passing by, the Costume Institute is mounting this exhibition about fashion’s relationship with time. The show explores how fashion’s history is both linear and cyclical: On the one hand, there’s no more reliable marker for a particular period than the clothes being worn at the time; yet on the other hand, fashion itself often looks to the past for inspiration. The Met reaches into its vast collection to explore how fashion often moves forwards by moving back.

The Met called on actresses Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Julianne Moore (all who starred in The Hours) to recite passages from Virginia Woolf's Orlando: A Biography, about a young noble who time travels by living for more than 300 years but changes gender, finishing life as a modern woman writer. The excerpts are played on a loop through the exhibit.

Each "minute" in the clock room represents a pair of garments—one from our present and one from that past that served as inspiration for the piece.

As visitors pass through time and space, they'll see time-inspired designs by Cristóbal Balenciaga, Gabrielle Chanel, Christian Dior, Tom Ford, Hubert de Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Norma Kamali, Donna Karan, Helmut Lang, Karl Lagerfeld (for Chanel), Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, Viktor & Rolf, Gianni Versace, Vivienne Westwood, and many more.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Venue website: www.metmuseum.org
Venue phone: 212-535-7710
Address: 1000 Fifth Ave
New York
10028
Cross street: at 82nd St
Transport: Subway: 4, 5, 6 to 86th St

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news