American Crossings: The Complex Legacy of Robert Colescott

  • Art
  • The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Central Park
Emanuel Leutze’s Washington Crossing the Delaware
Photograph: Courtesy of the Met Museum | Emanuel Leutze’s Washington Crossing the Delaware
Head to the Met Museum for an evening conversation with artists and scholars who will talk about the lasting impact of artist Robert Colescott’s groundbreaking work and the power that artists have in reinterpreting dominant historical narratives, specifically those that have excluded Black bodies and identities.

It’s part of a special installation displaying Colescott’s iconic painting, “George Washington Carver Crossing the Delaware: Page from an American History Textbook” (on view through spring 2023). 

Details

Event website:
engage.metmuseum.org/events/education/met-speaks/free-talks/fy23/american-crossings-the-complex-legacy-of-robert-colescott/?promocode=&utm_campaign=2023_0209_Crossings&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Press
Address:
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
1000 Fifth Ave
New York
10028
Cross street:
at 82nd St
Transport:
Subway: 4, 5, 6 to 86th St
Price:
Free with Museum admission (pay-what-you-wish for NY residents)

Dates and times

