American Crossings: The Complex Legacy of Robert Colescott

Head to the Met Museum for an evening conversation with artists and scholars who will talk about the lasting impact of artist Robert Colescott’s groundbreaking work and the power that artists have in reinterpreting dominant historical narratives, specifically those that have excluded Black bodies and identities.

It’s part of a special installation displaying Colescott’s iconic painting, “George Washington Carver Crossing the Delaware: Page from an American History Textbook” (on view through spring 2023).