Art Park Avenue Armory , Lenox Hill Until Friday December 31 2021
Carrie Mae Weems, The Shape of Things at Park Avenue Armory,
Photograph: Stephanie Berger Photography/Park Avenue Armory

The "pageantry" and "circus-like" qualities of contemporary American political life are being highlighted in a new series of large-scale installations and a cyclorama (a panoramic image on the inside of a cylindrical platform) of six to eight projections of new and existing film footage in "The Shape of Things" by Carrie Mae Weems. Weems addresses the turmoil of current events with 19th-century carnival-like created spectacle with dioramas based on spontaneous street memorials, peep shows and a Pepper’s Ghost. "The Shape of Things is an incisive, powerfully emotional, and critical reflection on events both deeply embedded in American culture and history and the explosive events of the past year," The Park Avenue Armory says.

Between Thursday and Saturday, December 9-11, you can see "LAND OF BROKEN DREAMS," a large-scale, multidisciplinary concert series that accompany these installations with a wide range of conversations, presentations, and performances featuring artists, poets, singers, dancers, thinkers, and scholars sharing work and exploring some of the most urgent issues facing society today.

Event website: https://www.armoryonpark.org/programs_events/detail/2021_the_shape_of_things?gclid=CjwKCAiAhreNBhAYEiwAFGGKPNV0GOOhrN4W51Vfj5RYoJO8cIz6jrXqljUnecjikvOsZu1QK7pqzhoCr0YQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Venue name: Park Avenue Armory
Address: 643 Park Ave
New York
10065
Cross street: between 66th and 67th Sts
Transport: Subway: F to Lexington Ave–63rd St; 6 to 68th St–Hunter College
Price: $18

Dates And Times
