Cascade: An Interactive Dreamworld

Art The William Vale , Greenpoint Until Sunday October 24 2021
Jen Stark Cascade
Photograph: Jen Stark
Enter a trippy world at "Cascade," an interactive dreamworld of hypnotic projections, mind-bending paintings, and transformative patterns. In her most ambitious project to date, Los Angeles-based artist Jen Stark harnesses the intricate systems of the natural world to bring tranquility to chaos. This interactive art exhibition built into Brooklyn's venerated William Vale Hotel features 6,000 feet of interactive projections and 3-D mapped environments. Walking through Cascade, visitors will be surrounded by tantalizing visual effects and enveloping sounds. Kaleidoscopic environments showcase the artist's signature drips and cascading designs, immersing the viewer in Stark's ecosphere of kinetic and undulating patterns.

Details
Event website: https://cascadeshow.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The William Vale
Address: 111 N 12th St
Brooklyn
11249
Cross street: between Wythe Ave and Berry St
Price: $25-$45

Dates And Times
