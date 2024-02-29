“CHAOS THEORY: the spectrum of black abstraction”

Time Out says

This group exhibition from Black artists interprets the theme of “black abstraction” through sculpture, assemblage, photography, printmaking, and painting. Drawing inspiration from Black Studies and Humanities scholar Christina Sharpe’s likening the Black experience to the weather, the exhibition features depictions of voids, deconstructed bodies, and synesthetic emotional states, using intricate and ephemeral materials to underscore its fragility.

Works will be shown by artists Austin Sley Julian, Christl Stringer, C. J. Jackson, Faith McCorkle, Freddie L. Rankin II, Garry Grant and Shangari Mwashighadi. The exhibition is curated by Ciaran Short and Jabari Butler through the entire month of February.

The opening reception will be held on February 2, from 6 to 9pm at the East Village location (77 E 3rd St).