Drawing Inspiration: A Century of Works on Paper

Art Galerie Gmurzynska , Upper East Side Until Friday February 26 2021
Joan Miró drawing
Photograph: Joan Miró/Galerie Gmurzynska

Upper East Side Galerie Gmurzynska has a free show of famed works from master modern artists including Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, Marcel Duchamp, Zaha Hadid, Ed Ruscha, Robert Delaunay and Jean Arp. Walk in Monday through Friday from noon to 5pm or make an appointment by calling the gallery directly at: 212-535- 5275 for now through the end of February.

 

Event website: http://www.gmurzynska.com/
Venue name: Galerie Gmurzynska
Address: 39 East 78th Street
Suite 301
New York
10075
Price: free

