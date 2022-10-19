New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Edward Hopper’s New York

  • Art
  • Whitney Museum of American Art, Meatpacking District
Edward Hopper Automat
Photograph: Rich Sanders, Des Moines, Iowa | courtesy of Des Moines Art Center, Des Moines, Iowa; purchased with funds from the Edmundson Art Foundation, Inc. © 2022 Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Advertising

Time Out says

This fall, the Whitney Museum of American Art is offering a glimpse into the NYC that renowned painter Edward Hopper portrayed in his works, such as “Automat” (1927), “Early Sunday Morning” (1930), “Room in New York” (1932), “New York Movie” (1939), “Morning Sun” (1952) and others.

“Edward Hopper’s New York,” which is on from October 19 to March 5, 2023, will showcase more than 200 paintings watercolors, prints, and drawings from the Whitney’s collection as well as loans from public and private collections, and archival materials including printed ephemera, correspondence, photographs, and notebooks.

These works will serve as a record of a changing city. For instance, the artist’s panoramic cityscapes will be shown together for the first time in a section called “The Horizontal City.” Five paintings made between 1928 and 1935—”Early Sunday Morning,” “Manhattan Bridge Loop,” “Blackwell’s Island,” “Apartment Houses, East River,” and “Macomb’s Dam Bridge”—all share nearly identical dimensions and format. According to the museum, seen together, they offer invaluable insight into Hopper’s contrarian vision of the growing city at a time when New York was increasingly defined by its relentless skyward development.

“Edward Hopper’s New York offers a remarkable opportunity to celebrate an ever-changing yet timeless city through the work of an American icon,” says Adam D. Weinberg, the Alice Pratt Brown Director of the Whitney Museum. “As New York bounces back after two challenging years of global pandemic, this exhibition reconsiders the life and work of Edward Hopper, serves as a barometer of our times, and introduces a new generation of audiences to Hopper’s work by a new generation of scholars. This exhibition offers fresh perspectives and radical new insights.”

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
whitney.org/exhibitions/edward-hopper-new-york
Address:
Whitney Museum of American Art
99 Gansevoort St
New York
10014
Cross street:
between Tenth Ave and Washington St
Transport:
Subway: L to Eighth Ave (14th St); A, C, E to 14th St (Eighth Ave)
Price:
$25; Museum admission is Pay What You Wish on Fridays, 7–10pm
Opening hours:
Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 10:30am–6pm, Friday 10:30am–10pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am–6pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.