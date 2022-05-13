Time Out says

Fifth Avenue is simply bursting with blooms!

Celebrating spring, Van Cleef & Arpels has partnered with the Fifth Avenue Association to decorate the avenue with sprays of flowers all month long. It's meant to look like a floral sketchbook of by French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet, with 14 colorful sculptures that use live flowers to kind of paint the scene.

"Fifth Avenue Blooms imagined by Van Cleef & Arpels," from 47th street to 59th street, is accented with flowers and butterflies with a blend of pastel drawing and architecture. Pedestrians are encouraged to step into the artist’s universe by standing under arches, sitting on benches, and catching shade under pergolas and other architectural elements.

"I like to do something different for every location because the city is different, and the energy is unique and I’m in awe to have the opportunity to express myself on such a beautiful avenue," says artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet. "I hope this creates enchantment, surprise, and a lot of joy. These are the feelings I want people to experience walking through the installation."