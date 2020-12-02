Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Fire & Soul: 100 Years of Harlem Art Exhibition

Fire & Soul: 100 Years of Harlem Art Exhibition

Art, Galleries Kente Royal Gallery , Harlem Until Sunday January 3 2021
Guy Stanley Philoche
Photograph: Courtesy Kente Royal Gallery

This is a four-week-long exhibit that features art inspired by the Black American experience over the past 100 years, spanning the Great Migration to immigration from music, sexuality, gender identity, politics, religion and beyond, providing visual commentary and the artistic interpretations of the ever-evolving state of Black people. Of the handful of artists showcased, internationally-acclaimed Guy Stanley Philoche will present his "No Comment Series," which shines a light on prejudice against women—how they don’t receive equal pay for equal work, how they’re underrepresented in government, battered, raped, and trafficked.

Details
Event website: http://www.artcrawlharlem.com
Venue name: Kente Royal Gallery
Address: Kente Royal Gallery (2373 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd
New York City
10030
Price: free

Dates And Times
