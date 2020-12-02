Fire & Soul: 100 Years of Harlem Art Exhibition
This is a four-week-long exhibit that features art inspired by the Black American experience over the past 100 years, spanning the Great Migration to immigration from music, sexuality, gender identity, politics, religion and beyond, providing visual commentary and the artistic interpretations of the ever-evolving state of Black people. Of the handful of artists showcased, internationally-acclaimed Guy Stanley Philoche will present his "No Comment Series," which shines a light on prejudice against women—how they don’t receive equal pay for equal work, how they’re underrepresented in government, battered, raped, and trafficked.
Details
|Event website:
|http://www.artcrawlharlem.com
|Venue name:
|Kente Royal Gallery
|Address:
|
Kente Royal Gallery (2373 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd
New York City
10030
|Price:
|free
