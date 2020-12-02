This is a four-week-long exhibit that features art inspired by the Black American experience over the past 100 years, spanning the Great Migration to immigration from music, sexuality, gender identity, politics, religion and beyond, providing visual commentary and the artistic interpretations of the ever-evolving state of Black people. Of the handful of artists showcased, internationally-acclaimed Guy Stanley Philoche will present his "No Comment Series," which shines a light on prejudice against women—how they don’t receive equal pay for equal work, how they’re underrepresented in government, battered, raped, and trafficked.