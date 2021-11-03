The Shed's galleries are being transformed daily with multi-sensory installations that immerse the viewer to inspire reconnection to nature.

Presented by The Shed and Superblue, "Fragile Future" by Amsterdam-based artists DRIFT takes its audiences on a journey through multiple installations that encourage exploring the universal search for origin, destination, and connection, as well as the power to be found in relinquishing control when embracing change.

Set to a soundtrack by ANOHNI, the journey begins with the shimmering lights of "Coded Coincidence" that follow the flight pattern that elm seeds take each spring so that viewers can see the "necessity and beauty of coincidence and its essential role in our natural processes and evolution." As they fall to the ground and fade, "Ego," a large block made of hair-thin illuminated threads is suspended and morphs in mid-air. Another installation, "Fragile Future," brings nature and technology together to evoke a utopian vision of the future of our planet, "wherein two seemingly opposite evolutions have made a pact to survive."

As the final installation, "Drifters" uses a series of projected films to represent a portal to another world with a group of concrete blocks that float through environments in NYC and other locations and pass through lush nature and dystopian urban settings in search for their origin and destination. On select dates, "Drifters" will become a surreal immersive performance that spans The Shed’s four-story-high, 17,000-square-foot McCourt space.