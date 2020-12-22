Enjoy seeing giant animated yule logs (spanning 65 by 40 feet) that will be projected on the Manhattan Bridge in Dumbo every night through the end of the calendar year from 4pm to 9pm. Christmas trees also are featured in the holiday-themed art installation, which reimagines favorite traditions in creative and unusual ways, through December 25th. The festive art installation is curated by Augenblick Studios and David Savage. Make sure to view it from the Pearl Street Triangle. While you're there, check out the Countdown to 2021 clock in the Dumbo Archway on weekdays, and on Washington Street, New York’s most photo-worthy block, on weekends. "We hope that these holiday projections remind New Yorkers that our traditions, while they may look different this year, all connect us together. A bit of virtual warmth for every passerby is very 2020, don’t you think?” said Alexandria Sica, President of the Dumbo Improvement District.