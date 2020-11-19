Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right "Infamous" at Fotografiska

Art, Photography Fotografiska , Gramercy Until Sunday March 14 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Andres Serrano and Galerie Nathalie Obadia Paris & Brussels

Infamous, a solo exhibition by renowned artist Andres Serrano on view at Fotografiska, is a visual exploration of the history of racism in the U.S. via 30 photographs of racist artifacts, including race-based and racist memorabilia. Serrano acquired KKK hoods, consumer products depicting caricatures of Black people, violent documentary photographs, and more, most of which were previously owned and purchased directly from the homes of Americans. Serrano hopes to confront the country’s racist history and have Americans consider racism's influence on culture and society today. The museum will support these conversations through programming, includingwith the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Event website: https://www.fotografiska.com/nyc/exhibition/infamous/
Venue name: Fotografiska
Address: 281 Park Avenue South
New York City
10010
Cross street: 22nd Street
Price: $24 museum admission

