Art BRIC House , Fort Greene Thursday January 21 2021 - Saturday May 1 2021
"If I Could" by Sarah Zapata BRIC Latinx Abstract
Photograph: "If I Could" by Sarah Zapata

BRIC is presenting "Latinx Abstract," a groundbreaking exhibition that asserts the enduring
legacy of abstraction among Latinx artists, from January 21 to May 2, 2021. The show features a cross-generational survey of ten artists—Candida Alvarez, Karlos Carcamo, Maria Chavez, Alejandro Guzman, Glendalys Medina, Freddy Rodriguez, Fanny Sanín, Mary Valverde, Vargas-Suarez Universal, and Sarah Zapata. The artists' work "challenges the established history of abstract art in the United States, which largely excludes the contributions of Latinx artists, individuals of Latin American descent based in the United States." The show will be on both virtually and in-person at BRIC House (647 Fulton St). In-person viewing at BRIC will be available during reduced hours, Wed-Sat 11am-6pm, and at reduced capacity. Visitors are encouraged to reserve a space 48 hours in advance by contacting BRIC. In-person viewing availability is subject to change.

Event website: https://www.bricartsmedia.org/
