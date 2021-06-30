Light Leaks is an immersive art installation where visitors can escape into a seemingly infinite space created by patterns from millions of lights and a gigantic cluster of glistening disco balls. Thousand Deep and artists Kyle McDonald and Jonas Jongejan analyzed a few dozen photos of the space and predicted where each of the millions of pixels of projected light would shine after reflecting off the disco balls. They combined this data with a 3D model of the room to program immersive patterns with the reflections. "The result is a mesmerizing flood of lights that destabilize and reorganize a viewer’s perception of the space," they say. The installation will also include disco-ball-inspired art by Kiichiro Adachi, Julia Walck, and Nick Oudsema. "To us, the disco ball represents values of celebration and expression. Through this event, we want to reinvigorate these values, and tell a story of emergence as cultural experiences come back to New York City," says Carson Lee, co-founder & CEO of Thousand Deep. The "transformative" installation can be experienced July 2 – 31 in Downtown Brooklyn.