MoMA has reunited the six paintings, ceramic and three sculptures that Matisse depicted in his 1911 "The Red Studio" painting for the first time in over 100 years!

Matisse painted a large canvas to depict his studio in the outskirts of Paris that was filled with his paintings and sculptures, furniture, and decorative objects. These objects have been saved and are finally back together since they left the studio. Created between 1898 and 1911, these objects range from familiar paintings, such as "Young Sailor (II)" (1906) to lesser-known works such as "Corsica, The Old Mill" (1898) and other objects.

The exhibition also includes paintings and drawings closely related to "The Red Studio," including "Studio, Quai Saint-Michel" (1916–17) and "Large Red Interior" (1948), which help to "narrate the painting’s complex path from Matisse’s studio to its subsequent international travels and eventual acquisition by MoMA," the museum says. Additionally, there are archival materials such as letters and photographs—many never before published or exhibited—that offer up new information on the painting’s subject, evolution, and reception.

There is also a creative space within the exhibition that invites visitors of all ages to draw, write, and reflect on the spaces and colors that inspire them.