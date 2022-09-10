New York
Timeout

Matisse: The Red Studio

  • Art
  • Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Midtown West
Matisse: The Red Studio
Photograph: Jonathan Muzikar, © 2022 The Museum of Modern Art
MoMA has reunited the six paintings, ceramic and three sculptures that Matisse depicted in his 1911 "The Red Studio" painting for the first time in over 100 years!

Matisse painted a large canvas to depict his studio in the outskirts of Paris that was filled with his paintings and sculptures, furniture, and decorative objects. These objects have been saved and are finally back together since they left the studio. Created between 1898 and 1911, these objects range from familiar paintings, such as "Young Sailor (II)" (1906) to lesser-known works such as "Corsica, The Old Mill" (1898) and other objects.

The exhibition also includes paintings and drawings closely related to "The Red Studio," including "Studio, Quai Saint-Michel" (1916–17) and "Large Red Interior" (1948), which help to "narrate the painting’s complex path from Matisse’s studio to its subsequent international travels and eventual acquisition by MoMA," the museum says. Additionally, there are archival materials such as letters and photographs—many never before published or exhibited—that offer up new information on the painting’s subject, evolution, and reception.

There is also a creative space within the exhibition that invites visitors of all ages to draw, write, and reflect on the spaces and colors that inspire them.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.moma.org
Address:
Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)
11 W 53rd St
New York
10019
Cross street:
between Fifth and Sixth Aves
Contact:
moma.org
212-708-9400
Transport:
Subway: B, D, F, M to 47–50th Sts–Rockefeller Ctr; E, M to Fifth Ave–53rd St
Price:
$25 but free on Friday evenings, 4-8pm
Opening hours:
Sunday-Friday 10:30am–5:30pm; Saturday 10:30am–7pm

Dates and times

