Calling all art lovers and night owls! Head to Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology to see their new "After Dark" exhibition on any weekend evening. The new Financial District museum has come out swinging since opening in February 2024, which brings us to their latest. Catering to those who think the city closes too early these days, this after hours exhibit concentrates on how fickle reality and memory can be—especially when technology is involved.

"After Dark" runs from 8pm–12am on every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the new year. Mercer Labs lead artist Roy Nachum, best known for designing the cover of Rihana’s "Anti-," hopes the exhibit can make attendees reflect upon "what lies beneath the surface, sparking an enduring sense of reflection," according to the arts organization.

The exhibit itself takes place in one of Mercer Labs' cavernous, warehouse-esque spaces, where responsive elements will trigger projections of landscapes, uncanny statuettes, night skies, and unreal patterns covering the floor and walls of the space. The museum's combination of tech and art as brings together a series of images all around that will have you feel like you've just taken a swim inside the sorts of motifs that Nachum explores throughout his work. You will quite literally land inside his art pieces. With the ever-changing designs of "After Dark," be sure to watch your step!

Mercer Labs has put tickets on sale through the first weekend of January, although there’s no word yet on an official end date. Tickets cost $52 for adults, while seniors, students, and kids are $46 and can be found on their website here.