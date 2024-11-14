Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Mercer Labs' new exhibit "After Dark"
    Photo: Mercer Labs
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Mercer Labs' new exhibit "After Dark"
    Photo: Me
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Mercer Labs' new exhibit "After Dark"
    Photo: Mercer Labs
    PreviousNext
    /3

Mercer Labs' new "After Dark" experience

  • Art
Buy ticket
Written by Ethan Beck
Editorial Intern
Advertising

Time Out says

Calling all art lovers and night owls! Head to Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology to see their new "After Dark" exhibition on any weekend evening. The new Financial District museum has come out swinging since opening in February 2024, which brings us to their latest. Catering to those who think the city closes too early these days, this after hours exhibit concentrates on how fickle reality and memory can be—especially when technology is involved. 

"After Dark" runs from 8pm–12am on every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the new year. Mercer Labs lead artist Roy Nachum, best known for designing the cover of Rihana’s "Anti-," hopes the exhibit can make attendees reflect upon "what lies beneath the surface, sparking an enduring sense of reflection," according to the arts organization.

The exhibit itself takes place in one of Mercer Labs' cavernous, warehouse-esque spaces, where responsive elements will trigger projections of landscapes, uncanny statuettes, night skies, and unreal patterns covering the floor and walls of the space. The museum's combination of tech and art as brings together a series of images all around that will have you feel like you've just taken a swim inside the sorts of motifs that Nachum explores throughout his work. You will quite literally land inside his art pieces. With the ever-changing designs of "After Dark," be sure to watch your step!

Mercer Labs has put tickets on sale through the first weekend of January, although there’s no word yet on an official end date. Tickets cost $52 for adults, while seniors, students, and kids are $46 and can be found on their website here.

Details

Event website:
mercerlabs.com/after-dark/
Address
Price:
$46 - $52
Opening hours:
8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.