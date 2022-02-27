Time Out Says

More than two dozen New York artists like Cey Adams, Crash, Lecrue Eyebrows, BC, Louis Angel and others are taking part in a fundraising exhibition for the victims of the tragic January 9 Bronx fire.

West Chelsea Contemporary, the contemporary art gallery that opened its New York location in the Chelsea neighborhood last fall, is hosting the exhibit called New York Artists For The Bronx. The show will open to the public on Saturday, January 29 with a come-and-go event that day from 2 to 6pm and will be on view until February 27. The gallery will donate 100% of the sale of each work of art directly to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund.

The following New York-based artists are relinquishing 100% of each sale to benefit this cause: Cey Adams, Android_Oi, Louis Angel, Bc, Janette Beckman, Butterflymush, Cam, Chrisrwk, Cope2, Crash, Al Diaz, Jane Dickson, Lecrue Eyebrows, Captain Eyeliner, Stephanie Grajales, Bob Gruen, Hektad, Jkejake, Eric Orr, Konstance Patton, Melissa Schainker, Matt Siren, Sac Six, Sinclair the Vandal, and 0 H10 M1 Ke.

"We are honored to participate in this incredible effort and we’re grateful to the artists who have kindly donated such amazing works to the cause," said Lisa Russell, the owner of West Chelsea Contemporary. "The Bronx Fire Relief Fund is directly supporting the families most affected by the fire through immediate and long-term support including funds for food, clothing, and furniture as well as covering moving fees, medical bills and mental health services."