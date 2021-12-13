2022 is the Year of Very Peri!

Pantone and ARTECHOUSE have announced the Color of the Year for 2022 (Very Peri) and will be putting on a trippy digital art show in the new year featuring it.

Very Peri is a "dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone," according to Pantone. It's "a color that blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red, the happiest and warmest of all the blue hues introducing an empowering mix of newness."

The color was recently featured in an immersive exhibit custom-designed by the ARTECHOUSE creative team to evoke the emotion and feel of the color with a customized cocktail menu from ARTECHOUSE’s newly opened XR Bar.

In the new year, the Very Peri show will open to the public.

"As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family," Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, says. "Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression."